Gutzy Organic® Partners With Next Level Rowing To Support 1st Para Athlete (PR3) Team To Compete at World Rowing Coastal Championships

Marc Oria, NLR

Most Americans are familiar with 'flat water' rowing, where one or more rowers sit in long, narrow sculls and row in lakes or rivers. Coastal Rowing is done in 'open water' that requires a wider boat for greater stability in the more wild, unpredictable conditions that occur in 'open' waters like the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. Coastal is to flat water rowing as mountain biking is to cycling.

Marc Oria, USRowing's 2023 Man of the Year for his contribution in growing Coastal Rowing in the US, pitched Istier the idea of a Coastal Rowing team of para-athletes (PR3). The team's gutzy goal: to be the first-ever PR3 team to compete against non-para athletes at the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Genoa, Italy. Ben Booth coaches this Women's PR3 team (CW PR3 4x+), which consists of 4 rowers (Elise Hill, Adelyn Lee, Pearl Outlaw and Amy Pietrafitta) plus coxswain (Johanna Knight). The team began training in March and competed in their first regatta in April at the Copa America in Peru. Oria said 'history was made at this year's Copa America as we celebrated not only victories but also the spirit of inclusivity in rowing." He went on to say "our success goes beyond the podium. The inclusion of…full PR3 4x+ thanks to gutzy organic showcased the transformative power of sports, proving that rowing is for everyone."

Gutzy supports the team with funding for uniforms and travel expenses, as well as gutzy pouches for the most delicious gut-healthy post-training recovery snacks. The team's inspirational journey is being documented in real-time on Instagram (@gutzynlrcoastalpr3) where everyone can cheer on this gutzy squad of women. There is also a gofundme page set up to support this team's inspirational goal https://www.gofundme.com/f/firstPR3CoastalQuad). Istier added: 'this team is one of the most gutzy I've ever seen. All of us at gutzy are rooting for them to earn a spot and compete at the World Championship this September."

About gutzy organic: Keep Moving Inc. was founded by French entrepreneur David Istier to provide on-the-go adults with the world's first refrigerated organic gut-healthy fruit, veggie superfood snack under the gutzy organic® brand. Gutzy creates snacks for people who crave delicious, gut-healthy snacks that will keep them energized. Gutzy is available in the produce and/or grab-and-go refrigerated snack sections of retailers across the US, including Publix, Hannaford, Safeway, Wegmans, Meijer, Market Basket, Food Lion, Shaw's, Harris Teeter, HEB, ACME, Ingles, Tops, ShopRite and Stop & Shop. Learn more at www.gutzyorganic.com.

About Next Level Rowing: Founded in 2022, Next Level Rowing (NLR) was immediately established as the leading club for High Performance coastal rowing in the USA. In their first year, NLR athletes won positions in every boat category at the USRowing Beach Sprint trials for the US National Rowing Team (M1x, W1x, Mix2x, Mix4x+) along with Junior National team positions in the men's and women's 2x. NLR athletes went on to win Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in the 2022 Beach Sprint Finals in Wales. NLR coaches are coastal rowers, applying their well-honed expertise to teach athletes how to thrive in the dynamic coastal rowing environment. Learn more at www.nextlevelrowing.com.

*According to Nielsen data US-Mulo for the 26-weeks ending May 18, 2024, gutzy organic is the fastest-growing brand by dollar and unit sales.

