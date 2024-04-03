Gutzy Organic® Unveils Modern New Look & Products To Meet Surging Consumer Demand For Prebiotic Gut Health Products

'Consumer's interest in Food as Medicine has been growing since covid-19. At gutzy, we have seen a fast increase in sales as people are looking for more natural and holistic ways to improve their health like prebiotics for gut health' says David Istier, Founder and CEO of gutzy organic. Post this

Gut Health is a growing macro trend** as more and more scientific findings are coming out every day linking gut health to overall health and its importance for immunity, digestion, mental health and metabolism. Prebiotics specifically are gaining momentum in the mainstream across major CPG Categories including Prebiotic Sodas attracting a younger consumer.

'We are seeing prebiotics having their moment across categories. The explosive growth of prebiotic soda driven by Olipop and Poppi appealing to the new generation is a great example' says Istier. Gutzy is well positioned to ride the wave as shoppers are looking for easy ways to incorporate more fruits, veggies and fiber into their day (only ~11% of Americans eat the recommended 5 portions of fruit & veggies a day and less than 5% meet the recommended daily fiber intake***).

'gutzy makes it easy to squeeze the goodness of fruits and veggies for a healthy gut in your day. And it's in a fun convenient format that appeals to all ages', says Istier.

Millennials and Gen Zs are top consumers of gutzy®, but market research revealed that the earlier packaging did not fit with these generations' design preferences. Istier said: "our design and colors were a bit 'old-school', with too much information and imagery that cluttered the front of pack." Istier continued: "these generations' in particular are attracted to modern designs with clean and vibrant colors and playful fonts. Our new gutzy design hits the mark". A new website is also launching April 1st.

Alongside the new packaging design, gutzy launches a new flavor featuring on-trend botanical turmeric blended with delicious mango. Turmeric has been used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. In addition to turmeric and mango, the new product expertly blends apple, pineapple, banana, orange, dandelion and a spike of black pepper for an exceptionally delicious, super-functional snack. And, of course, there's 5g of prebiotic acacia in each pouch to keep your gut happy and healthy. The nutritionals are also exceptional, with 7g of dietary fiber (a quarter of the %DV), 0g of added sugar and 70 calories per pouch.

Meijer and Market Basket are the first retailers to stock the latest gutzy flavor in all their stores!

About gutzy organic: Keep Moving Inc. was founded by French entrepreneur David Istier to provide on-the-go adults with the world's first organic gut-healthy fruit, veggie superfood snack under the gutzy organic® brand. Gutzy creates snacks for people who crave delicious, gut-healthy snacks that will keep them energized. Gutzy is available in the produce and/or grab-and-go refrigerated snack sections of retailers across the US, including Publix, Hannaford, Safeway, Wegmans, Meijer, Market Basket, Food Lion, Shaw's, Harris Teeter, HEB, Acme, Ingles, Tops, ShopRite and Stop & Shop. Learn more at www.gutzyorganic.com.

*According to Nielsen data US-Mulo for the 13-weeks ending Jan. 27, 2024, gutzy organic is the fastest-growing brand by dollar and unit sales.

** Sources: 1) Precedence Research on Digestive Health Products Market. 2) Grand View Research on Prebiotics Market.

***Sources: 1) USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020 – 2025. 2) CDC Adults Meeting Fruit and Vegetable Intake Recommendations — United States, 2019.

