Guusto Introduces Technology Solutions Partnership with UKG

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guusto, a leading employee recognition software provider which helps drive engagement and retention for frontline industries, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Guusto and the UKG Ready® HR suite can benefit from automatically syncing employee information between both systems, enabling employers to streamline user management, optimize recognition budget allocation, speed the delivery of milestone programs, and leverage UKG data for improved recognition reporting and insights.

"This partnership will be a massive benefit for Guusto and UKG customers," said Joe Facciolo, co-founder of Guusto. "We already have a number of clients who use UKG, and being able to leverage their UKG data in our system will help them to deliver a more consistent and impactful recognition experience for employees, gain powerful insights into how employees are recognizing each other across different departments and levels of their companies while reducing administrative time, and ensuring information is always up to date."

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform, a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people," says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like Guusto allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey."

As the highest rated employee recognition software program on Capterra and G2, with over 5,000 5-star reviews, Guusto has long set the standard for customer satisfaction in the industry. With this new partnership, Guusto aims to further its commitment to delivering unmatched user experience for its clients, helping them to build better cultures and drive performance, engagement, and retention through employee appreciation initiatives.

