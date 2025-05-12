GVA Real Estate Group Advances Its Investment Strategy with Chesapeake Sale

GVA Real Estate Group continues executing its long-term investment strategy with the sale of Chesapeake Apartments.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GVA Real Estate Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm, announced the successful sale of Chesapeake Apartments, a 124-unit multifamily community located at 12300 Hymeadow Dr, Austin, TX 78750. This transaction marks another milestone in GVA's ongoing strategy of refining its portfolio while delivering strong results for investors.

Originally acquired by GVA in 2020, Chesapeake Apartments underwent significant renovations and operational improvements under the firm's ownership, including exterior enhancements, amenity upgrades, and proactive property management initiatives. These changes led to a notable increase in occupancy rates and tenant satisfaction.

"We are proud of what we've accomplished at Chesapeake Apartments," said Alan Stalcup, Founder and CEO of GVA Real Estate Group. "This property is a reflection of our commitment to adding value through hands-on asset management and a community-first mindset. The successful sale reflects both our team's dedication and the strength of the Fort Worth market."

Chesapeake Apartments' strategic location near major employment centers, retail hubs, and transportation corridors made it a sought-after asset in the highly competitive multifamily investment landscape. The sale attracted significant interest from institutional and private investors, underscoring continued confidence in Texas real estate fundamentals.

The disposition aligns with GVA's long-term investment strategy of identifying underperforming assets in high-growth markets, revitalizing them through operational and capital improvements, and ultimately delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns to its investor base.

Proceeds from the sale will be redeployed into new acquisition opportunities that align with GVA's vision for sustainable growth and positive community impact. Founded in 2015, GVA Real Estate Group has built a portfolio of over 30,000 multifamily units across the United States. With a proven track record of success in asset management, construction, and real estate investment, GVA continues to be a trusted partner for investors seeking reliable and tax-efficient passive income.

Alan Stalcup, a visionary leader in the real estate sector, hails from Austin, Texas. Since founding GVA Real Estate Investments in 2015, Mr. Stalcup has been instrumental in transforming properties into vibrant, community-focused environments. His strategic leadership and commitment to a people-focused investment approach have garnered respect from both investors seeking tax-efficient passive income and professionals aspiring to elevate their real estate careers. An alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Mr. Stalcup holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and continues to drive innovation and growth within the real estate industry.

For more news and information about Alan Stalcup, please visit https://www.alanstalcup.com/.

For more information on GVA Real Estate Group, please visit their website.

