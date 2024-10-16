GVA Real Estate Group Completes Sale of Georgetown, Texas Multifamily Community

Under the leadership of Alan Stalcup, GVA Real Estate completed the successful transaction of 302 North, a multifamily community of 176 units in Georgetown, Texas.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GVA Real Estate Group, led by founder and CEO Alan Stalcup, has announced the successful sale of 302 North, a 176-unit multifamily community located in Georgetown, Texas. The company maintains a presence across 9 states and has engaged in a growth strategy focused on delivering strong returns for its investors.

"Selling 302 North is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to delivering value to both our investors and the communities we serve," said Alan Stalcup, CEO of GVA Real Estate Group. "This property has been a vibrant home for many families, and we are proud of the legacy we've helped build in Georgetown."

Constructed in 1985, 302 North is composed of 10 two-story buildings featuring a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Each apartment offers modern finishes, including in-unit washers and dryers, cozy fireplaces, and sleek granite countertops. Residents also enjoy private outdoor spaces, with options for fenced backyards, balconies, or patios.

The property's community amenities are designed to enhance the resident experience, offering a swimming pool, dog park, media lounge, fitness center, and outdoor grilling stations. Strategically located at 302 Apple Creek Drive, 302 North benefits from its proximity to popular local attractions such as the Park Avenue Center, Republic Square Shopping Center, and Middletown Plaza. The transaction marks a significant milestone for GVA Real Estate Group as they continue their strategic portfolio management across key markets in Texas.

Alan Stalcup, a visionary leader in the real estate sector, hails from Austin, Texas. Since founding GVA Real Estate Investments in 2015, Mr. Stalcup has been instrumental in transforming properties into vibrant, community-focused environments. His strategic leadership and commitment to a people-focused investment approach have garnered respect from both investors seeking tax-efficient passive income and professionals aspiring to elevate their real estate careers. An alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Mr. Stalcup holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and continues to drive innovation and growth within the real estate industry.

