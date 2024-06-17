GVA Real Estate Group Completes Strategic Sale of Woodhollow Multifamily Community

GVA Real Estate Group transacted the sale of a 220-unit multifamily community in Waco, Texas under the leadership of CEO, Alan Stalcup.

WACO, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GVA Real Estate Group, under the leadership of founder and CEO Alan Stalcup, has successfully completed the sale of Woodhollow, a 220-unit multifamily community located in the heart of Waco, Texas.

GVA Real Estate Group was founded with a mission to positively impact communities, deliver strong returns for investors, and provide exceptional career opportunities for employees. Since its inception in 2015, GVA has grown significantly, managing over 29,500 units across nine states. The company specializes in both conventional and affordable housing, focusing on expanding sub-markets and adding value to properties and communities through strategic improvements and community partnerships.

Built-in 1984, Woodhollow represents quality and community-focused living. The property features 11 three-story buildings offering a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Each apartment is designed with spacious living areas, well-equipped kitchens, large bedrooms with ample storage, and private patios or balconies.

Situated on Lake Shore Drive, Woodhollow offers residents proximity to Lake Waco and popular attractions like Lion's Park, Waco Civic Theater, and Cameron Park Zoo. Additionally, its location provides easy access to Baylor University and is conveniently close to shopping, dining, and schools, enhancing the overall appeal of the community.

"We are proud to have facilitated the sale of Woodhollow, a community that embodies the spirit of vibrant, community-focused living," said Alan Stalcup. "This sale is continued evidence of our commitment to delivering exceptional value and quality to both our residents and investors."

Alan Stalcup, a visionary leader in the real estate sector, hails from Austin, Texas. Since founding GVA Real Estate Investments in 2015, Mr. Stalcup has been instrumental in transforming properties into vibrant, community-focused environments. His strategic leadership and commitment to a people-focused investment approach have garnered respect from both investors seeking tax-efficient passive income and professionals aspiring to elevate their real estate careers. An alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Mr. Stalcup holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and continues to drive innovation and growth within the real estate industry.

