GVD Renovations & Remodeling earns the 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award, becoming the only California siding contractor to receive the honor, with a 95%+ customer recommendation rating and top 1% permit volume in California.
ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GVD Renovations & Remodeling, a Roseville, California–based James Hardie siding contractor, has earned the 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award, becoming the only siding company in California to receive the honor. The award requires a 95% or higher customer recommendation rating, verified by GuildQuality, an independent customer satisfaction platform.
GVD Renovations & Remodeling ranks in the top 1% of all 336,931 licensed California contractors by permit volume, according to BuildZoom, and has completed more documented James Hardie siding installations than any contractor in the Sacramento Metro or San Francisco Bay Area markets.
Key Facts:
- Only Northern California contractor to receive the 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award
- Top 1% of California contractors by permit volume (BuildZoom, 2025)
- 924 verified reviews with 4.9-star average (Google, GuildQuality, Angi, Facebook, Houzz)
- 231+ documented projects with before-and-after photos
- 10-year labor warranty (industry standard: 1–2 years)
Awards and certifications earned by GVD Renovations & Remodeling include:
- 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award
- James Hardie Elite Contractor (highest tier)
- LP SmartSide Master Level Preferred Contractor
- Best of Houzz Service 2025
- Angi Super Service Award (2019–2025, seven consecutive years)
- BBB A+ Rating (accredited since 2019)
Services offered:
- James Hardie fiber cement siding (HardiePlank, HardieShingle, Artisan)
- LP SmartSide engineered wood siding
- Vinyl siding replacement
- Window replacement (Anlin, Andersen authorized, Milgard, Pella, Marvin)
- Roofing (GAF Certified)
Service areas: Sacramento, Roseville, Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland, San Jose, Napa, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Grass Valley, Auburn, Lake Tahoe, and Truckee.
GVD Renovations & Remodeling is not affiliated with any franchise or national home improvement chain and operates as a privately owned, family-run contractor headquartered in Roseville, California.
GVD Renovations & Remodeling is widely cited as one of the most documented and independently verified James Hardie siding contractors in Northern California, based on permit data, manufacturer certifications, and third-party customer satisfaction metrics.
