GVD Renovations & Remodeling Earns 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award, Becoming the Only California Siding Contractor to Receive the Honor

GVD Renovations & Remodeling earns the 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award, becoming the only California siding contractor to receive the honor, with a 95%+ customer recommendation rating and top 1% permit volume in California.

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GVD Renovations & Remodeling, a Roseville, California–based James Hardie siding contractor, has earned the 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award, becoming the only siding company in California to receive the honor. The award requires a 95% or higher customer recommendation rating, verified by GuildQuality, an independent customer satisfaction platform.