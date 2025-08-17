GVD Renovations Unveils Rocklin Kitchen & Bath Showroom for Sacramento-Area Remodels

New Rocklin showroom offers homeowners an interactive way to design kitchens, bathrooms, and full home remodels with expert guidance.
ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GVD Renovations & Remodeling has officially opened its new kitchen and bathroom design showroom in Rocklin, giving homeowners across Rocklin, Roseville, and surrounding communities a hands-on way to plan and visualize their dream remodels.
Located at 6848 Five Star Blvd, Suite 6, the showroom features fully built-out kitchen and bath displays, premium cabinetry, stone countertops, luxury tile, flooring samples, and curated fixtures from top brands. Visitors can compare finishes side-by-side, experience different design styles, and work directly with GVD's design-build specialists to bring their ideas to life.
"Homeowners want to touch, see, and experience the products going into their remodel," said Tim Krasniy, Marketing Manager at GVD Renovations. "This showroom makes the design process interactive and stress-free, while our team manages every step from design through installation."
The Rocklin showroom is designed to serve as both an inspiration hub and a planning center. Customers can:
- Explore modern, transitional, and traditional kitchen and bathroom layouts.
- View 3D renderings of their remodel before construction begins.
- Receive expert guidance on materials, space planning, and budget optimization.
"Our goal is to make the remodeling journey as seamless as possible," added Ross Golovey, Project Manager. "By bringing everything under one roof—materials, design, and construction—clients know exactly what to expect before we start."
GVD Renovations Services Include:
- Kitchen Remodeling – Custom cabinets, quartz/granite countertops, backsplashes, lighting, and layouts.
- Bathroom Renovations – Walk-in showers, freestanding tubs, vanities, and spa-inspired designs.
- Whole-Home Remodeling & Additions – Expanding living spaces with expert craftsmanship.
- Cabinetry & Flooring Installation – Hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, tile, and more.
Showroom Hours & Service Area
The showroom is open Monday–Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM. While located in Rocklin, GVD Renovations serves Roseville, Lincoln, Granite Bay, Loomis, and the greater Sacramento region.
For more details or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.gvdrenovationsinc.com or call (916) 269-0761.
Media Contact
Tim Krasniy, GVD Renovations & Remodeling, 1 916-269-0761, [email protected], https://www.gvdrenovationsinc.com/
SOURCE GVD Renovations & Remodeling
