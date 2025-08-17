GVD Renovations Unveils Rocklin Kitchen & Bath Showroom for Sacramento-Area Remodels

"This showroom makes the design process interactive and stress-free, while our team manages every step from design through installation." — Tim Krasniy, Marketing Manager Post this

"Homeowners want to touch, see, and experience the products going into their remodel," said Tim Krasniy, Marketing Manager at GVD Renovations. "This showroom makes the design process interactive and stress-free, while our team manages every step from design through installation."

The Rocklin showroom is designed to serve as both an inspiration hub and a planning center. Customers can:

Explore modern, transitional, and traditional kitchen and bathroom layouts.

View 3D renderings of their remodel before construction begins.

Receive expert guidance on materials, space planning, and budget optimization.

"Our goal is to make the remodeling journey as seamless as possible," added Ross Golovey, Project Manager. "By bringing everything under one roof—materials, design, and construction—clients know exactly what to expect before we start."

GVD Renovations Services Include:

Kitchen Remodeling – Custom cabinets, quartz/granite countertops, backsplashes, lighting, and layouts.

Bathroom Renovations – Walk-in showers, freestanding tubs, vanities, and spa-inspired designs.

Whole-Home Remodeling & Additions – Expanding living spaces with expert craftsmanship.

Cabinetry & Flooring Installation – Hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, tile, and more.

Showroom Hours & Service Area

The showroom is open Monday–Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM. While located in Rocklin, GVD Renovations serves Roseville, Lincoln, Granite Bay, Loomis, and the greater Sacramento region.

For more details or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.gvdrenovationsinc.com or call (916) 269-0761.

Media Contact

Tim Krasniy, GVD Renovations & Remodeling, 1 916-269-0761, [email protected], https://www.gvdrenovationsinc.com/

SOURCE GVD Renovations & Remodeling