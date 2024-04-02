Gwabbit Founder, Todd Miller, Acquires Majority Interest in TRĒ AI, and is Appointed CEO

TRĒ AI, maker of the cutting edge TRĒ CRM for professional services announced today that Todd Miller has acquired majority interest in the company. Miller, the founder and former CEO of gwabbit, Inc, has also been named CEO of TRĒ AI.

SAN ANTONIO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRĒ AI, maker of the cutting edge TRĒ CRM for professional services announced today that Todd Miller has acquired majority interest in the company. Miller, the founder and former CEO of gwabbit, Inc, has also been named CEO of TRĒ AI.

TRĒ is positioned to disrupt the traditional CRM industry with the world's first and only turnkey AI-driven contact and relationship intelligence CRM for professional services with built-in eMarketing. TRĒ deploys in only 5-minutes and includes data quality management and data cleansing, eliminating the need for data stewards.

"TRĒ was built for the Marketing and Business Development professionals who use CRM in law firms every day," said Todd Miller, TRĒ AI CEO. "TRĒ's AI sources the best possible contact and relationship intelligence content for its built-in eCampaign solution. Firms no longer need to wait months or years for results from their CRMs. TRĒ delivers instant value to firms and instant wins for the firm's MBD champions."

In addition to its rapid deployment time and turnkey eMarketing capability, Miller noted that TRĒ has none of the deployment, training, and data steward costs normally associated with traditional CRM solutions, turning in a price tag that is a fraction of legacy solutions.

TRĒ is offering prospective client firms the opportunity to trial the product, free of charge, for 30 days. Client firms will be able to keep enhanced data captured during the trial period at no cost to the firm.

"An added benefit of TRĒ's 5-minute deployment is that it eliminates the need for CRM RFPs," added Miller. "Firms can now compare competing CRM solutions side-by-side, using their own data to determine which solution is best for their users."

The official launch of TRĒ will be held at 6PM on April 3 at the LMA Annual Conference in San Diego, TRĒ booth #520. A brief presentation of TRĒ will also include actual client firm experiences with the product.

About TRĒ AI

TRĒ AI is the maker of the TRĒ AI-based CRM. Leveraging AI, combined with automatic data enhancement and data quality management, TRĒ provides the most current, accurate, and complete data available from any CRM solution. Deploying in only five minutes, with built-in eMarketing, TRĒ is the industry's only turnkey CRM solution complete with contact and relationship intelligence.

Media Contact

Patricia Ann Nagy, Proxy PR, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.proxypr.com

SOURCE TRĒ AI