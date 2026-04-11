GWCU and MTN Partner to Launch Scalable Mobile-Native Credit Infrastructure Targeting 1,000,000 Users

GWCU partners with MTN to launch mobile-native lending infrastructure for 1,000,000 users, enabling scalable embedded finance across African telecom ecosystems.

TORONTO, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GWCU, a pioneer in next-generation financial technology, is proud to announce the formal signing of a strategic partnership with MTN Liberia to deploy a state-of-the-art AI-powered digital lending infrastructure.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in financial inclusion, leveraging GWCU's proprietary credit scoring technology to provide instant liquidity to MTN's rapidly expanding subscriber base of over one million customers doubling GWCU's customer base to 2000000 in Africa.

Bridging the Credit Gap with Intelligence

As MTN Liberia celebrates reaching the one-million-subscriber landmark, the demand for sophisticated, accessible financial services has never been higher. GWCU's involvement introduces a robust digital framework designed to transition traditional lending into the modern era. By integrating directly with MTN's Mobile Money (MoMo) ecosystem, the new "GWCU Fintech Lending" service offers subscribers quick and easy access to capital through simple USSD codes and mobile applications.

At the heart of this initiative is GWCU's advanced AI infrastructure. Unlike traditional credit models that often exclude those without formal banking histories, GWCU's engine utilizes sophisticated scoring criteria to evaluate creditworthiness in real-time. This allows for personalized loan offers that reflect the customer's financial behavior, ensuring that credit is extended responsibly and sustainably.

Scalability and Market Reach

For investors, the core value proposition of this partnership lies in its unparalleled scalability. By tapping into a pre-verified pool of over one million GSM and Mobile Money subscribers, GWCU is bypassing the high customer-acquisition costs typically associated with retail banking.

"This partnership is a testament to the scalability of the GWCU infrastructure," said a spokesperson for GWCU. "We have built a 'plug-and-play' AI engine capable of processing thousands of requests per second. As MTN's customer base grows, our system grows with it, providing a seamless disbursement and collection cycle that is fully automated."

The infrastructure includes a sophisticated dual-currency disbursement system (LRD and USD), allowing for flexible lending that meets the diverse needs of the Liberian market. By automating the entire lifecycle—from the initial loan request to the final auto-debit repayment—GWCU minimizes operational overhead while maximizing portfolio health.

A New Standard for Financial Security

Understanding the sensitivities of digital finance, GWCU has implemented a multi-layered security and reporting architecture. The system features automated daily reporting for all processed transactions, ensuring total transparency and high-fidelity revenue assurance. This rigorous approach to data and financial management provides a low-risk environment for capital deployment, a key priority for GWCU's institutional partners and investors.

The "GWCU Fintech Lending" project is not merely a local service; it is a blueprint for regional expansion. The successful implementation in Liberia serves as a proof-of-concept for how AI-driven lending can be integrated into large-scale telecommunications networks to create new revenue streams and enhance customer loyalty.

The Path Forward

The project is slated for an immediate "Release 1" rollout, focusing on core lending and repayment features for both GSM and Data subscribers. With the support of MTN's extensive agent network and call center infrastructure, GWCU is poised to capture a significant share of the digital credit market within the first twelve months of operation.

"We are not just lending money; we are building the digital rails for the future of African finance," Jonathan Brown, added. "By combining MTN's reach with GWCU's intelligence, we are creating a powerful engine for economic empowerment and investor value."

About GWCU

GWCU is a leading fintech infrastructure provider specializing in AI-driven credit scoring and digital lending solutions. By bridging the gap between mobile technology and financial services, GWCU enables telecommunications companies and financial institutions to offer secure, scalable, and instant credit products to underserved markets.

About MTN Liberia

MTN Liberia (LCCMMI) is the leading telecommunications provider in Liberia. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, MTN provides a wide range of services, including voice, data, and mobile financial services, to over one million subscribers across the nation.

Media Contact:

GWCU Press Office

[email protected]

+16015091286

gwcu.ca

Investor Relations:

Jonathan Brown

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Brown, GWCU, 1 6015091286, [email protected]

SOURCE GWCU