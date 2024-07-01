Gynecomastia Surgery Group of Long Island (Hauppauge, NY) Announces Increase in Men Seeking Gynecomastia Surgery

Gynecomastia is an increase in the amount of breast gland tissue in boys or men. An imbalance of the hormones estrogen and testosterone causes it. Gynecomastia can affect one or both breasts, sometimes unevenly. Post this

"Male plastic surgery has become destigmatized. Performing gynecomastia surgery is extremely gratifying to me. The results are immediate and the scars become typically imperceptible. It really is a living changing surgery for my patients", said Dr. Breitbart.

Gynecomastia affects more than half of teenage boys. For some men the condition of gynecomastia is genetically predisposed and for some men it is just a side effect of certain medications or drug use. The most common causes of gynecomastia tend to be weight loss or weight gain, certain medications such as steroids, antidepressants, and low testosterone (Low -T). Chemotherapy, testicular cancer, radiation therapy, dialysis, steroids, or the imbalance of the hormones testosterone and estrogen are also causes. About 24% to 65% of men ages 50 to 80 get gynecomastia.

About Arnold Breitbart, MD

Dr. Breitbart is Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery and American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is a Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Plastic Surgery Research Council and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory and licensed by the National Board of Medical Examiners. He has won the honor of Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award: New York Metro Area 2004 to 2024. He was honored by Newsday as one of the top plastic surgeons on Long Island.

The Gynecomastia Surgery Group of Long Island offers virtual and in-office gynecomastia surgery consultations.

Contact Us

Gynecomastia Surgery Group of Long Island

150 Motor Parkway, Suite 401

Hauppauge, NY 11788

(631) 502-4550

https://www.gynecomastiasurgerygrouplongisland.com

Media Contact

Erika Brown, NewYorkSEO, LLC, 9175687810, [email protected]

SOURCE NewYorkSEO, LLC