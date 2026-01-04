Gyroor Showcases Next-Generation Smart Mobility Solutions at CES 2026

At CES 2026, Gyroor is showcasing how personal mobility can be reimagined with thoughtful engineering, smart safety features, and intuitive design. Post this

Featured Products at CES 2026

Gyroor C1 Plus Electric Scooter

Designed for comfort, stability, and utility, the C1 Plus features a 650W motor (800W peak), a long-range 48V battery delivering up to 30–35 miles, and a large detachable front basket ideal for groceries or small pets. With a 300 lb weight capacity, dual disc brakes, rear suspension, and UL2272 certification, the C1 Plus is built for confident, everyday riding.

Gyroor C5 Electric Trike

Built for enhanced balance and cargo capacity, the C5 electric trike offers a three-wheel design, dual removable baskets, and a powerful 1000W peak motor. Designed with comfort and safety in mind, the C5 is ideal for urban errands, shopping trips, and riders seeking extra stability without sacrificing performance.

All-New Gyroor Rideable Luggage (CES Preview)

Making its debut at CES, Gyroor's rideable luggage redefines family travel. Featuring dual-mode intelligent switching, it allows users to move quickly through airports or cruise at slower speeds in parent-child mode. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, airline-compliant removable battery, organized storage, and enhanced safety features, it transforms seamlessly from ride-on to pull-along luggage—bringing fun and functionality together for modern travelers.

Innovation That Moves With You

Gyroor's CES showcase reflects the brand's commitment to creating mobility solutions that adapt to real-life needs—combining thoughtful engineering, smart safety features, and intuitive design across every product.

"CES is the perfect stage to show how Gyroor is redefining everyday mobility," said founder, Jason Zhang. "From city commuting to family travel, our products are designed to move with people wherever life takes them."

Visit Gyroor at CES 2026

North Hall — Booth #10541

January 6–9, 2026

Las Vegas Convention Center

Media, retailers, and attendees are invited to stop by the booth for hands-on demos and a first look at Gyroor's newest innovations.

For more information, visit gyroorboard.com.

Media Contact

Gyroor Media Relations, Gyroor, 1 617-843-2662, [email protected], https://gyroorboard.com/

SOURCE Gyroor