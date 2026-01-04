Gyroor Showcases Next-Generation Smart Mobility Solutions at CES 2026

Gyroor is bringing its latest innovations in personal transportation to CES 2026, showcasing solutions that make everyday travel smarter, safer, and more versatile. The showcase reflects Gyroor's commitment to intuitive design, practical functionality, and thoughtful engineering across all mobility experiences.
Join the Movement Where Tech Meets Mobility
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gyroor, a leader in innovative personal transportation solutions, will unveil its latest lineup of smart mobility products at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas. Attendees can experience Gyroor's newest electric scooters, trikes, and an all-new rideable luggage concept at North Hall, Booth #10541.
At CES, Gyroor will spotlight a growing portfolio designed to make everyday movement smarter, safer, and more convenient—whether commuting through the city, running errands, or navigating busy airports. Guided by its "Innovation with Love" ethos, Gyroor continues to reimagine personal mobility.
Featured Products at CES 2026
Gyroor C1 Plus Electric Scooter
Designed for comfort, stability, and utility, the C1 Plus features a 650W motor (800W peak), a long-range 48V battery delivering up to 30–35 miles, and a large detachable front basket ideal for groceries or small pets. With a 300 lb weight capacity, dual disc brakes, rear suspension, and UL2272 certification, the C1 Plus is built for confident, everyday riding.
Gyroor C5 Electric Trike
Built for enhanced balance and cargo capacity, the C5 electric trike offers a three-wheel design, dual removable baskets, and a powerful 1000W peak motor. Designed with comfort and safety in mind, the C5 is ideal for urban errands, shopping trips, and riders seeking extra stability without sacrificing performance.
All-New Gyroor Rideable Luggage (CES Preview)
Making its debut at CES, Gyroor's rideable luggage redefines family travel. Featuring dual-mode intelligent switching, it allows users to move quickly through airports or cruise at slower speeds in parent-child mode. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, airline-compliant removable battery, organized storage, and enhanced safety features, it transforms seamlessly from ride-on to pull-along luggage—bringing fun and functionality together for modern travelers.
Innovation That Moves With You
Gyroor's CES showcase reflects the brand's commitment to creating mobility solutions that adapt to real-life needs—combining thoughtful engineering, smart safety features, and intuitive design across every product.
"CES is the perfect stage to show how Gyroor is redefining everyday mobility," said founder, Jason Zhang. "From city commuting to family travel, our products are designed to move with people wherever life takes them."
Visit Gyroor at CES 2026
North Hall — Booth #10541
January 6–9, 2026
Las Vegas Convention Center
Media, retailers, and attendees are invited to stop by the booth for hands-on demos and a first look at Gyroor's newest innovations.
For more information, visit gyroorboard.com.
Media Contact
Gyroor Media Relations, Gyroor, 1 617-843-2662, [email protected], https://gyroorboard.com/
SOURCE Gyroor
