GZERO Summit Japan convenes influential leaders to address vital geopolitical relations

With an emphasis on politics, trade, tech innovation, security, energy, and the environment, the summit will challenge conventional perspectives and provide senior decision-makers with valuable insights for navigating this geopolitical space. Post this

Featured speakers include Jean-Eric Paquet, the EU's ambassador to Japan; Kelly Craft, former US ambassador to the UN; and Otake Nobuaki, partner and CEO, PwC Consulting LLC.

The GZERO Summit Japan is a platform for political and corporate thought leaders to engage in constructive dialogue about the most pressing global issues shaping business strategies and international relations. This year's summit will convene more than 150 top business and policy leaders from Japan and around the world, kicking off with a keynote address by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and featuring panels exploring issues including:

Japan's growing role in the Global South;

How generative AI will reshape the global economy;

How Asian companies and governments are leading the fight against climate change; and

How investors are navigating the year ahead.

Bremmer will deliver his highly anticipated State of the World speech, providing a comprehensive overview of how the latest geopolitical events—from war in Ukraine to the crisis in the Middle East and more—are influencing elections, policy priorities, and economic trends. The speech will be broadcast live at 9:30am JST at gzeromedia.com/stateoftheworld.

Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the crucial relationship among the US, Japan, and the rest of the world, paving the way for more informed and effective decision-making in the geopolitical sphere.

For more information about the GZERO Summit Japan, please visit our webpage here.

Bremmer will host an in-person press roundtable at 11 am JST following his State of the World speech.

To register and attend the summit in person and/or request access to the livestream as members of the media, please email [email protected].

The 2023 GZERO Summit Japan is supported by PwC, Keidanren, Keizai Doyukai, and Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

