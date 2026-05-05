H-1B Networking: Come Mingle, Ask Lawyers for Free, and Get the Answers You Need at Silicon Valley's Premier Immigration Event on May 16

"There is no other event in Silicon Valley where H-1B holders can walk in, meet attorneys from firms like Fragomen face to face, and ask their most urgent immigration questions without paying for a consultation," said Ali Jahangiri, CEO of EB5Investors.com. Post this

The centerpiece of the event is open networking with attorneys from major firms, including Fragomen — the largest immigration law firm in the world — alongside other leading Bay Area practices.

"As an immigration lawyer for over 40 years, I can say that I work on H-1B and EB-5 cases every day, and the reality is the rules and expectations are evolving," said Mitch Wexler of Fragomen. "This event is an opportunity to hear directly from experienced immigration attorneys who are on the front lines — come learn what's changing and how to navigate it, at no cost."

Whether you're renewing your H-1B, worried about a layoff, unsure about the new $100,000 fee, or stuck in the backlog, this is your chance to get candid answers — for free.

"There is no other event in Silicon Valley where H-1B holders can walk in, meet attorneys from firms like Fragomen face to face, and ask their most urgent immigration questions without paying for a consultation," said Ali Jahangiri, CEO of EB5Investors.com. "We built this event for the thousands of visa holders in this region who are anxious, confused, and looking for real guidance right now."

Expert Panels and a Keynote from a Former Government Insider

The event features a keynote by Charlie Oppenheim, the former official responsible for producing the government's monthly Visa Bulletin, plus expert panels covering the H-1B issues that matter most right now:

Navigating the New H-1B Landscape — What the $100K fee, wage-weighted lottery, and Project Firewall mean for you

H-1B From Start to Finish — How to apply, renew, and navigate the biggest legal changes in decades

Laid Off on H-1B — How to protect your status, your family, and your future in 60 days

Surviving the Rising Wave of RFEs — What triggers them and how to respond

Event Details

What: H-1B Options — A Free Immigration Networking Event

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 9 AM – 5 PM

Where: Juniper Hotel Cupertino, Silicon Valley, CA

Cost: Free for general public, visa holders and students. Paid ticket needed for attorneys and capital seekers.

Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/1988130937152/?discount=Pressrelease

Attorneys participating are providing general information only. Nothing said constitutes legal advice or creates an attorney-client relationship.

Media Contact

Marie Ekberg, H1BCo, 1 9492930829, [email protected], www.h1bco.com

SOURCE H1BCo