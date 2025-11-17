H10 Hotels Rebrands Ocean by H10 to Ocean Signature Resorts, Elevating its Caribbean Portfolio and Introducing Ocean Allure Adults-Only Concept

Leading Spanish Hospitality Company Rebrands Caribbean Portfolio and Sets December 2025 Date for Opening of Its First New Concept, Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres

COSTA MUJERES, Mexico, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H10 Hotels, a leading European hospitality company operating across 25 destinations, is elevating its presence in the Caribbean with the debut of Ocean Signature Resorts. Formerly known as Ocean by H10 Hotels, Ocean Signature Resorts introduces a refreshed brand identity and brand-new all-inclusive concept - Ocean Allure Signature Adults Only Resorts - that celebrates the essence of the Caribbean. The first resort under this new adults-only collection, Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres, will open December 2025 in the exclusive Costa Mujeres area of Mexico.

"As we reintroduce ourselves as Ocean Signature Resorts, our goal is to offer guests an even more elevated expression of coastal hospitality," said Markus Haack, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Ocean Signature Resorts. "Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres is a defining example of that transformation – an adults-only haven where inspired design, exceptional dining, and intuitive service come together to showcase the new brand identity."

Ocean Signature Resorts introduces elevated service standards, refined design, and curated experiences that invite guests to stay their own way. Drawing inspiration from the movement and blue hues of water, the brand's new identity embodies a sophisticated, modern, and timeless aesthetic. Its brand claim, "Beyond Everything," reflects a promise to surpass guest expectations with every stay, delivering tailor-made service, seaside relaxation, and meaningful connection in every moment.

Ocean Allure Signature Adults Only Resorts, a new brand within Ocean Signature Resorts, is crafted for travelers seeking an extra degree of exclusivity. Designed around tranquility and sophistication, Ocean Allure creates an atmosphere that invites guests to pause, recharge, and indulge in the art of slow living. The journey is elevated through curated adult-focused activities, à la carte dining showcasing global cuisines, signature handcrafted cocktails, and wellness-forward services at the Despacio Spa Center, which features state-of-the-art facilities and personalized health and beauty treatments.

The first resort to open in the Ocean Allure Signature Adults Only Resorts portfolio, Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres, is located just north of Cancún. Surrounded by mangroves, tropical jungle, and white-sand beaches with turquoise waters, the resort offers a privileged natural setting that perfectly embodies the spirit of Ocean Allure. The resort will feature elevated gastronomy, a wide array of entertainment, and dedicated wellness and relaxation spaces, designed to deliver memorable experiences.

With resorts across Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica, Ocean Signature Resorts reflects the evolution of H10 Hotels' Caribbean portfolio—repositioning it firmly within the premium segment while honoring the brand's long-standing reputation for quality and warmth.

About H10 Hotels:

H10 Hotels was founded in the early 1980s, launching operations in Spain's principal vacation destinations. Today, the company operates 68 hotels across 25 destinations in 9 countries, comprising more than 16,000 rooms. H10 Hotels is among Spain's top 10 hotel companies and continues to strengthen its footprint in Europe and the Caribbean. The group's properties operate under four brands: H10 Hotels, its flagship for hotels in Europe; H10 Horizons Collection, its selection of five-star vacation hotels in Spain; Ocean Signature Resorts, its five-star resort division in the Caribbean; and The One By H10 Hotels, upper upscale urban properties in prime city-center locations with the highest service standards. H10 Hotels guarantees exceptional quality through upscale facilities, refined gastronomy, and outstanding locations—underpinned by its environmental and social commitment articulated through the company's Stay Green sustainability plan. For more information, visit oceanhotels.com.

About Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres

Opening December 2025, Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres Resort is a newly built, five-star, adults-only escape set along the pristine white sands of Costa Mujeres, just north of Cancun. The 599-room, all-inclusive resort combines modern architecture with serene, ocean-inspired design. Guests can relax across two expansive pools, including a wave pool and lazy river, and enjoy eight distinctive restaurants featuring global flavors such as Mediterranean, Asian, Caribbean, and Mexican cuisine, along with eight lively bars and lounges. The resort's Despacio Spa Centre invites relaxation with holistic treatments and hydrotherapy, while daily entertainment and a variety of water sports bring energy and excitement. For an elevated experience, Privilege guests enjoy exclusive rooms and suites with private beach and pool access, butler service, and rooftop dining. As part of Ocean Signature Resorts, Ocean Allure operates under the group's Stay Green program, reflecting a commitment to sustainable, responsible travel across all destinations. To learn more, visit www.oceanhotels.com/en/costa-mujeres-hotels/ocean-allure-costa-mujeres.

