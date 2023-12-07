H2 Real Estate Wins Big at the 2023 GBAA Magic City Awards

Utsey and her team have steered the company into the award-winning direction that is today Post this

H2 hired Forbus earlier this year, and she recently was promoted to Assistant Property Manager at H2.

"I am honored to be named the 2023 Leasing Professional of the Year. The GBAA has been instrumental in my success in the multifamily industry. The relationships that I have gained through the association have provided me with remarkable support, advice, and friendship. It's my great pleasure to receive this award. I feel truly honored and appreciate this recognition."

H2's Eric Tullis won "Maintenance Supervisor of the Year" a prestigious award given to those who consistently meet high standards of service and leadership, expertise in maintenance operations, and commitment to creating a welcoming environment for residents and employees. He has worked at H2 for 14 years.

"I can't put into words how grateful and excited I am for this award; it was an honor just to be nominated. This is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life! I do have to say that it was a team effort, I have a great staff that supports me and is always ready when I say go. I love teaching my guys what I have learned over the years. "

The company also received three Property Beautification Awards in the category of "Urban Living 48-56 Years." These awards are given to vintage buildings that were built between 1967 and 1975. These awards went to "Mesa Verde" in 3rd Place, "Highland Riviera" in 2nd Place, and "Parkside Place" in 1st Place. The properties are in the burgeoning Glen Iris and the desirable Highland Park neighborhoods.

The GBAA Magic City Awards celebrate excellence and outstanding leadership in the Birmingham apartment rental sector, recognizing industry leaders who go above and beyond in shaping exceptional living experiences.

In late 2022, H2 Real Estate hired Katelyn Utsey as Vice-President ushering in new leadership for the 15-year-old company. Through changing policies and bringing in new talent, Utsey and her team have steered the company into the award-winning direction that is today.

