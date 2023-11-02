h264 Selects FilmTrack to Manage Contracts, Availabilities, and Financials

FilmTrack, a leading software provider for film and television rights management, is thrilled to announce its new relationship with h264, a distribution and international sales studio. h264 has chosen FilmTrack to manage their contracts and availabilities, as well as their financial operations.

About h264

h264 is a pioneering integrated distribution and international sales studio focused on supporting filmmakers and producers in the distribution of short films, feature films, and digital distribution. With a portfolio boasting several successful films, including two Oscar® nominated films, h264 aims to support a limited number of films per year by developing innovative strategies adapted to each film's unique needs. This year, the studio also celebrated the inclusion of two features in the Toronto International Film Festival—Mademoiselle Kenopsia from Denis CTtI, which premiered in Locarno, and Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person from Ariane Louis-Seize, who just won the Director's Award at Venice Days (Giornate Degli Autori).

A Word from h264's President, Jean-Christophe J. Lamontagne

"We are absolutely thrilled to embark on this strategic relationship with FilmTrack," says Jean-Christophe J. Lamontagne, President of h264. "In an industry as complex and fast-paced as ours, we faced significant challenges in scaling our operations and efficiently managing our diverse portfolio of films. We rigorously evaluated multiple systems and found FilmTrack to be the comprehensive solution that truly understood the nuances of our business. Their implementation process was not just seamless but transformative—they looked at our objectives holistically, rather than simply installing software. The early results have been remarkable and validate our choice. We're excited about the immense growth potential this partnership brings and are more confident than ever in our mission to deliver exceptional films to audiences worldwide."

A Statement from FilmTrack CEO, Jason Kassin

Jason Kassin, CEO of FilmTrack, shared his enthusiasm for the new relationship, stating, "It's an honor to work with such a dynamic and innovative company like h264. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision at FilmTrack. We're thrilled to provide them with the tools they need to succeed and are excited to see what we can achieve together."

About FilmTrack

FilmTrack is a premier software provider specializing in rights management solutions. Leveraging years of industry expertise, FilmTrack offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help media and entertainment companies manage contracts, availabilities, and financials efficiently. With a focus on innovation and customer success, FilmTrack serves as a strategic partner to a wide range of clients, empowering them to optimize revenue, enhance performance, and drive growth.

