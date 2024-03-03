H2O Hospitality-Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy Signed an Agreement

"We are delighted to collaborate with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy. We will continue to put our efforts into the development of the global hospitality market and the luxury accommodation industry, " stated John Lee, Founder & CEO at H2O Post this

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will feature 2,000+ properties from H2O Hospitality's portfolio in 2 countries, South Korea and Japan including popular destinations like Seoul, Jeju, Tokyo and other cities.

Through this cooperation and the interlocking of H2O's facilities, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will be able to provide a wider range of rental properties to Marriott Bonvoy members than before who can earn and redeem points when booking a H2O's home on Homes and Villas by Marriott Bonvoy platform.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, H2O Hospitality's rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design and amenities.

H2O CEO John Lee said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy. We will continue to put our efforts into the development of the global hospitality market and the luxury accommodation industry."

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is the premiere booking platform for customers that prefer premium and luxury rental offerings that prioritize consistency, quality and unparalleled loyalty through the travel loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy. The platform's curated selection of homes connects travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world with space for guests to enjoy their most treasured travel moments including home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.

H2O is a hospitality tech company that focuses on increasing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through the digital transformation of all processes in the hotel and tourism industries, including booking, operation, and management. H2O's room portfolio covers a total of 210,000 rooms in Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Middle East. H2O became the first in Asia to integrate into the world's top-ranking 'OPERA' Property Management System (PMS). In addition, it signed an operating system Digital Transformation (DX) agreement with renowned hospitality companies in Korea, including LOTTE Hotels, PARNAS Hotels and the IHG Group Alpensia Resort.

Introduction of H2O Hospitality

Founded in 2015, H2O Hospitality (CEO: Mr. John Lee), a hospitality tech company is the key to a true digital transformation for the hospitality industry.

H2O revolutionizes hospitality facilities' operational flow and value chain. H2O enables smart check-in & check-out, 100% automatic reservation, and optimizes the funnel and processing of valuable data to increase direct sales volume. The company is growing fast as Asia's largest Digital Transformation leader in the hospitality industry while expanding our business in 34 major cities including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and UAE. In recognition of its technology, it was named as Forbes Asia 100 to Watch in 2021 and Asia's first validated integration to Oracle OPERA.

H2O has attracted $45 million (USD) from many leading investment companies such as Kakao Investment, KDB Bank, and Samsung Venture Investment.

