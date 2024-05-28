Haag Family Marks State's 75th Anniversary with Significant Gift

"As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our family business, we wanted to honor the legacy of my father and grandfather with this gift," said Tim Haag, State's president and CEO. Post this

"As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our family business, we wanted to honor the legacy of my father and grandfather with this gift," said Tim Haag, State's president and CEO. "My father, Tom, volunteered at The River with our team even as he battled cancer. This is a fitting way to celebrate this milestone in the life of our family business."

Tim and Kristen Haag, Tom's wife, Tina Hanson, and Tom's daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Jim Warner, gave the gift.

"Even more than cars, Tom had a passion for food," said Hanson. "When I would travel for work, most of our conversations centered around what I ate and restaurant recommendations. The food pantry was important to him to ensure everyone in our community had the food they needed. This gift will ensure Tom's legacy and passion for food security lives on."

Many State team members regularly volunteer at The River, both individually and as teams. As Dane County's busiest food pantry, The River serves over 2,500 people weekly through various programs and services. One in three people served by The River is a child. In 2023, The River served more people than ever, and demand was up 25% in the first few months of 2024.

"We are grateful for the support of the Haag family towards this transformative project," said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River. "The new building is designed to serve more people more effectively and efficiently. We are so excited about what this will mean for our neighbors going through difficult times."

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity, and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up, and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit www.statecollectionservice.com.

Media Contact

Heather Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com

SOURCE The Haag family