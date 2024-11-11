Haand® and Stacy London Unveil New Collection for Holiday Hosting and Gifting

The Stacy London & Haand collection embraces the art of entertaining, drawing inspiration from the beauty of the natural world. The organic, asymmetrical shapes are designed to be modular, allowing for endless creativity in crafting a unique tablescape for every event. Post this

"We founded Haand to provide beautiful, durable ceramics that elevate everyday experiences," said Mark Warren, co-founder and creative officer of Haand. "When Stacy approached us with this innovative concept, we eagerly embraced the opportunity to collaborate. Working with Stacy was a joyous experience that enriched our vision."

London and Warren's shared nostalgic love for deviled eggs inspired the design of the asymmetrical tray, featuring a natural stone-like surface that contrasts beautifully with the smooth perfection of the eggs. The Stacy London & Haand collection brings unparalleled elegance to any gathering, enhancing the aesthetic and entertaining experience with their unique, organic forms.

The collection's prices range from $43 to $365, with items sold individually. Discover the beauty and versatility of this unique collection, available at https://haand.us/collections/stacy-london-haand.

