Habitat Annihilation: Humans Have Changed the Earth, Now the Earth Will Change Humans by Will Roger

The book weaves together personal storytelling and contributions from diverse voices, exploring a wide range of topics, including Indigenous wisdom, population control, sustainable technologies, and environmental justice.

Drawing on his transformative journey—from his work with the Students for a Democratic Society in the 1960s to co-founding Burning Man—Will Roger emphasizes the importance of a cultural and spiritual awakening. "Habitat Annihilation" isn't just about environmental issues; it's about reevaluating the societal structures that have brought us to this point and embracing new ways of living that prioritize sustainability, equity, and reverence for life.

"At its core, 'Habitat Annihilation' is a call to see the magic in the world again," says Will Roger. "It's an electrifying blueprint for change, urging us all to step into the role of creator—to reimagine the future and act with courage, creativity, and conviction. This is our moment to reconnect with Earth and become the stewards we were always meant to be."

"Habitat Annihilation" is not just a book—it's an experience. It invites readers to take action while also offering profound reflection on the complexities of the ecological crisis. Will's insights are seamlessly interwoven with powerful contributions from a diverse group of essayists.

Each chapter unfolds as a dynamic exploration:

SunRose IronShell and Rosie von Lila's "Practicing Honorably with Indigenous Wisdom" explores the integration of Indigenous wisdom into modern environmental practices and how to restore your Indigenous connection to the Earth.

Laura Fallon's "Rewilding the Feminine" maps a liberatory path amidst interlocking systems of oppression.

Susan Clark's "Human Population Control" examines how population dynamics contribute to the ecological crisis.

Rosalie Fay Barnes' "Sexual Education, Drag and the Divine Feminine" weaves themes of gender, sexuality, and environmentalism in the context of personal empowerment.

Fred Sigman's "The Three Fires That Consume the Earth" explores Buddhist perspectives on greed—literal, metaphorical, and cultural—that define the cause of our habitat annihilation.

Laura Day's "The Overview Effect" discusses the evolutionary impacts that contributed to humankind's departure from the natural world and the epigenetic experiences that can shift our perceptions and responsibilities toward the Earth.

Zac Cirivello's "The History and Future of Trees" examines the role of forests in our planetary survival.

Matt Sundquist's "Alternatives to Universalism and the White Male Settler Contract" proposes interconnected models of justice and interconnectedness that better serve the planet and humanity.

Christopher Breedlove's "Building Our Future" explores sustainable and regenerative technologies.

"Building Our Future" explores sustainable and regenerative technologies. Crimson Rose's "Earth Art ~ Creation Myth" offers a poetic meditation on transformation through art.

Will Roger's writings—"10 Points of Deconstruction-Construction, Awakening: Reimagining Humanity's Role on Earth" and "Manifesto for a Burning Age"—form the philosophical backbone of the work. It also challenges the traditional notion of "climate change," introducing the term "habitat annihilation" to more accurately reflect the ongoing destruction of ecosystems and biodiversity caused by human activity.

As readers dive into "Habitat Annihilation," they will find not just a warning, but an invitation to engage in a profound cultural shift. The book provides actionable steps for individuals and communities to adopt sustainable practices, embrace ecological responsibility, and advocate for social change.

Will Roger's work stands as a living testament to his lifelong commitment to ecological healing and social justice. His influence as an artist, educator, and leader has shaped both the environmental and cultural landscapes. His new book promises to ignite a global movement toward reimagining humanity's relationship with the planet.

As environmental upheaval intensifies and ecological crises unfold worldwide, "Habitat Annihilation" calls on all of us to act before it's too late. This is not just a book—it's a movement in the making.

To mark the release of "Habitat Annihilation," the Sierra Arts Foundation will host a special book launch event on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at 17 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89501. Join Will Roger and a group of passionate thinkers, activists, and contributors for an afternoon of reflection, discussion, and artistic expression. This event will provide an opportunity for readers and environmental advocates to connect, celebrate the book's message, and discuss actionable steps for creating lasting ecological and cultural transformation.

For more information or to purchase "Habitat Annihilation: Humans Have Changed the Earth, Now the Earth Will Change Humans," visit willroger.norfolkpress.com.

