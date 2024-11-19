Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, MD, Announces Founding Carter Club Member, Rowan Digital Infrastructure

"At Rowan, we're honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity in building a stronger, more resilient Frederick County community." - Martin Romo, Rowan Digital Infrastructure Post this

Martin Romo, Rowan's senior director of economic development and external affairs, said, "At Rowan, we're honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity in building a stronger, more resilient Frederick County community. With our investment in this region, we commit to creating opportunities that extend well beyond our data centers — from generating local jobs to contributing essential tax revenue. Together with Habitat for Humanity, we're helping families find affordable housing and the resources they need to thrive."

"Through contributions from Carter Club members, as well as our many valued donors at every level of giving, Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County aims to continue expanding our programs, including critical home repairs and affordable workforce housing for more individuals and families in Frederick County," said Eric Anderson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County. "The value of partners such as Rowan Digital Infrastructure and the stability their investments provide current and future generations in our community will continue to make us a healthy and thriving destination with home as a central focus."

Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County invites local leaders, philanthropists, and businesses to join the Carter Club and help build a more equitable and resilient community. For more information on the Carter Club or Habitat's work in Frederick County, visit frederickhabitat.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County (HFHFC): We build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. HFHFC is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home. We believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities. Through shelter, we empower. Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County looks forward to providing affordable homeownership solutions to hardworking people in Frederick County for many years to come. Mission: Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Niccole Rolls, Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, MD, 301.698.2449 x3, [email protected], www.Frederickhabitat.org

