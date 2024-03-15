Habitat LA® Announces Cynthia Bailey as Celebrity Social Media Ambassador at Star-Studded 2024 LA Builders Ball, Honoring Los Angeles Football Club, Ring, And Lowe

"I'm excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Builders Ball. This partnership offers a fantastic opportunity to highlight the incredible work being done in our community and to support Habitat LA's mission of building homes and hope." Post this

As always, the Habitat LA Los Angeles Builders Ball will feature red carpet arrivals, interview and photo opportunities with honorees and celebrity supporters, exciting live entertainment presented this year by Grammy Award nominated performer Brian McKnight, spirited online and live auctions, and after-party.

In her role as Social Media Ambassador, Cynthia Bailey will leverage her powerful voice and extensive social networks to amplify Habitat LA's work in raising awareness and funds to empower families and build strength and stability in communities through homeownership. As the evening celebrates the work of individuals and companies transforming the landscape of Los Angeles, Cynthia will share live updates and exclusive moments with the evening's honorees and attendees across social media platforms.

With a distinguished career spanning modeling, acting, business and reality television, Cynthia is a respected figure in the entertainment industry. Her journey from sought-after model to a multifaceted entertainer and businesswoman reflects her resilience, grace, and commitment to making a positive impact in the world. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Cynthia has been a relentless advocate for health and wellness, using her platform to raise awareness about fibroids and mental health. Her dedication to various causes, enterprising ventures, and her unwavering commitment to empowering others continue to cement Cynthia's legacy as a true inspiration.

Expressing her excitement about the partnership, Bailey stated, "I'm excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Builders Ball. This partnership offers a fantastic opportunity to highlight the incredible work being done in our community and to support Habitat LA's mission of building homes and hope. I look forward to using my platform to bring attention to this cause and to celebrate the achievements of those making a difference. Let's come together to support this vital work and make a positive impact!"

Joining Cynthia on the red carpet will be Jasmine Sanders, whose charm and charisma have captivated audiences nationwide. With over twenty years in the industry, Jasmine brings her warmth, wit, and charm as the Red Carpet Host of the 2024 LA Builders Ball. Her illustrious career includes roles as a special correspondent on HLN's "The Daily Share," former co-host of BET/Centric TV's lifestyle show, "Culture List," and featured music expert and pop-culture pundit for Billboard Magazine.

Together, along with other Habitat LA supporters and celebrity attendees confirmed to appear at the 2023 LA Builders Ball, Cynthia and Jasmine will help set the stage for an unforgettable evening of celebration, philanthropy, and community empowerment. Other special guests expected to attend include: Glynn Turman (Rustin), Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and Cookie Johnson, Breegan Jane (HGTV's Extreme Makeover Home Edition), Tina Knowles (Businesswoman), Holly Robinson Peete (Peacock's Queens Court), Byron Scott (3x NBA Champion), CeCe Gutierrez (Basketball Wives LA), Novi Brown (Tyler Perry's Sistas), Kate Linder (The Young and The Restless), and more. For more details, visit https://aesbid.co/ELP/LABB24/.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA):

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/

