Habitat NYC and Westchester to Honor Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Citi Foundation President and Housing Justice Champions in Advance of 40th Anniversary Campaign Launch

This year's Habitat House Party theme, Blueprint for Housing Justice, amplifies and supports Habitat NYC and Westchester's holistic, interconnected approach to homeownership as equity, while counteracting a long history of inequitable housing laws and financing mechanisms that have obstructed specific communities from access to affordable homeownership. Funds raised from the 2023 Habitat House Party will provide general operating support, enabling the organization to continue the expansion of its programs and services into Westchester County, while sustaining its hallmark support of individuals and families throughout the five boroughs of New York City.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, an unwavering partner with Habitat NYC and Westchester for nearly two decades, will be honored for his steadfast advocacy for greater funding for homeownership initiatives. "I'm proud to support the efforts by Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County to lean in to the creation and promotion of affordable housing in ways that are transformational for the community, for individuals and for families in such a meaningful way." said Congressman Jeffries.

Brandee McHale, President of the Citi Foundation and Head of Community Investing and Development at Citi, is recognized as a 2023 Habitat Housing Justice Champion for leading the provision of Citi Foundation's trust-based philanthropic support through its Community Progress Makers initiative. "I believe that no one should have to go to sleep without a roof over their head," said McHale. "From innovative affordable lending options through CDFIs to community land trust development and more, Habitat for Humanity NYC and Westchester County's commitment to increasing economic opportunity for underserved communities continues to change lives, and it is a privilege to help scale their work."

ABOUT HABITAT NYC AND WESTCHESTER

Habitat NYC and Westchester creates, preserves, and advocates for healthy, affordable homes and the generational equity building opportunities that homeownership provides. With the support of volunteers and supporters, we're building a more equitable New York—to address centuries of unjust, racist, housing laws and financing mechanisms that prevented communities of color from entering the homeownership market and shaped the geography of the wealth, health, and education inequality we see today. Learn more at www.habitatnycwc.org and connect with us on social media at @HabitatNYC_WC.

