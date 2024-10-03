Habitat NYC and Westchester Transforms Dilapidated Homes into Green Affordable Homeownership Opportunities with Help from Wells Fargo Grants and Volunteers

Wells Fargo volunteers joined Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County (Habitat NYC and Westchester) on the construction site of a Habitat Net Zero home in Southeast Queens, to help finalize an affordable housing development they helped fund and begin construction on in 2022. Habitat Net Zero has transformed 13 vacant, dilapidated, houses into a mix of 16 new and rehabilitated green homes that will enable families to build equity and legacy for generations to come.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wells Fargo volunteers joined Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County (Habitat NYC and Westchester) on the construction site of a Habitat Net Zero home in Southeast Queens, to help finalize an affordable housing development they helped fund and begin construction on in 2022. Habitat Net Zero has transformed 13 vacant, dilapidated, houses into a mix of 16 new and rehabilitated green homes that will enable families to build equity and legacy for generations to come.

"We are grateful to Wells Fargo for their longstanding support, providing substantial funding and hundreds of volunteers to help more New York families access affordable homeownership, build generational wealth, and preserve housing affordability within the community in perpetuity," said Sabrina Lippman, CEO, Habitat NYC and Westchester. "It's a wonderful full circle moment to have Wells Fargo here with us today helping to put the finishing touches on a Habitat Net Zero home for its future family, after helping us begin building these very homes back in 2022."

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation have donated more than $102 million to Habitat for Humanity International and local affiliates in support of affordable and sustainable housing since 2015, including support for new home construction and repairs, helping older adults age in their homes, and neighborhood revitalization and disaster response efforts. The build day was part of Wells Fargo's annual Welcome Home initiative, which sees employees nationwide volunteer alongside local nonprofits and residents in support of affordable and sustainable housing.

"Climate-friendly housing helps the environment and contributes to better community wellbeing, yet far too many households in Southeast Queens have the least access to renewable energy," said Catherine Domenech, Vice President of Philanthropy & Community Impact for New York at Wells Fargo. "That's why we are incredibly proud to be part of this important initiative with Habitat NYC and Westchester. Through our grants and volunteer efforts, our support of Habitat NetZero over the last two years has helped to provide affordable, energy-efficient housing to numerous families in need, and we're proud to support the final phase of construction here today."

Habitat Net Zero includes the first new construction properties on the Interboro Community Land Trust, which was founded to ensure permanent affordability for New York families to build equity, legacy, and sustainable communities. 13 of the homes are new construction and built using prefabricated modular construction, and three are gut rehabilitations of the existing structures. The homes are equipped with rooftop solar panels and highly efficient heat-pump technology for heating and cooling, reducing costs, and keeping homes at or near net zero energy use.

