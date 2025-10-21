Habits 365 Launches New Fitness Apparel Line to Inspire Year-Round Wellness

"I started Habits 365 because I wanted to create clothing with a purpose. Each piece is a reminder that every day is an opportunity to improve, grow and become your best self." Post this

"I started Habits 365 because I wanted to create clothing with a purpose," said Zied, now 23 and the brand's full-time CEO. "Each piece is a reminder that every day is an opportunity to improve, grow and become your best self."

The Habits 365 in Motion I collection brings that mission to life through performance-focused pieces that blend comfort, function and inspiration. Designed for movement and made to motivate, the line reflects the core values that have defined the brand from its inception: positivity, self-discipline and progress.

While studying entrepreneurship at the University of Miami, Zied expanded Habits 365 through campus pop-ups and grassroots marketing, connecting with students and young professionals drawn to the brand's authentic message. Today, Habits 365 continues to grow into a lifestyle community focused on encouraging mindful habits—365 days a year.

Affordably priced and thoughtfully designed, the new activewear line makes it easy to wear your mindset. True to its mission, Habits 365 continues to prove that clothing can inspire daily improvement, not just express style. Among the standout pieces are the Active Bra and Leggings for women, as well as the Caribbean Blue Tee and Active Shorts for men.

"Whether it's a workout, a walk or just showing up for yourself, this line is for those who believe in progress over perfection," adds Zied. "The collection is a reminder that change happens when you commit to the process—one day at a time."

The new collection is available now at habits365.com.

About Habits 365:

Habits 365 transcends traditional boundaries to embody positive transformation and relentless hustle. Founded by Eli Zied, his journey began with a profound belief: it's not just about what we wear, but about who we are and who we aspire to become.

