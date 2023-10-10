HablaCuba.com Unveils Spectacular Cubacel Promotion: More Data, Minutes & SMS

Connecting Families, One Promotion at a Time

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HablaCuba.com, the communication platform that bridges the gap between Cuban expats and their loved ones in Cuba, has announced a remarkable promotion. This exciting offer brings additional data, minutes, and SMS messages to facilitate uninterrupted communication between families and friends separated by distance.

A Promotion Worth Celebrating

From October 9th, 2023, at 00:00 to October 14th, 2023, at 23:59 (GMT-04:00), HablaCuba.com invites Cuban expats to embrace this extraordinary opportunity to enhance their connections with loved ones back in Cuba.

Data, Minutes & SMS Bonus

Operator: Cubacel Cuba

Country: Cuba

Here's the promotion breakdown:

For 500 CUP: Subscribers will enjoy 30 GB of data, 100 minutes for calls, 80 SMS messages, and unlimited internet access from 00:00 to 07:00.

For 1000 CUP: A generous offering of 60 GB of data, 200 minutes for calls, 160 SMS messages, and unlimited internet access from 00:00 to 07:00.

For 2000 CUP: An astonishing 120 GB of data, 400 minutes for calls, 320 SMS messages, and unlimited internet access from 00:00 to 07:00.

For 2500 CUP: The grand finale with 150 GB of data, 500 minutes, 400 SMS messages, and unlimited internet access between midnight and 7 in the morning.

A must seize opportunity…

This promotion serves as a golden opportunity for Cuban expats to maintain strong connections with their loved ones in Cuba. Whether it's sending heartfelt messages, engaging in heartfelt conversations, or sharing precious memories through video calls, this offer ensures that distance is no longer a barrier to staying close to family and friends.

More options to stay connected

Furthermore, in addition to facilitating top-up transactions, HablaCuba.com offers customers the convenient option to recharge the Nauta accounts of their family members and friends, enabling them to gain access to the internet. For those seeking a more personalized communication experience, HablaCuba.com's calling services provide an ideal solution. Customers can make calls in the following ways:

Utilizing access numbers from any landline, mobile device, or even payphone worldwide.

Leveraging the KeepCalling smartphone app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

When dialing internationally to Cuba, the call rate is set at 69.9¢/min for both landlines and mobile phones, while the cost of sending a text message is 7¢.

HablaCuba.com's comprehensive range of services perfectly aligns with the website's mission to bridge the gap between people, regardless of the distance that separates them. By keeping individuals connected, HablaCuba.com proves that no distance is insurmountable.

About HablaCuba.com

HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.

Media Contact

Ecaterina Ilis Lia, HablaCuba.com, +1 678 528 0398 x 4005, [email protected], www.hablacuba.com

Facebook

SOURCE HablaCuba.com