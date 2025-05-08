HACE Draws 1,500+ Diverse Changemakers to "Juntos, We Rise" Leadership Summit in Chicago

"Despite the challenges we face—especially those arising at the federal level—HACE continues to move the needle on representation, particularly for Latinos and multicultural communities." Post this

For 43 years, HACE has remained committed to advancing the professional development of Latino and diverse talent. The Summit invited leading thinkers and innovators to deliver keynotes and lead interactive sessions to strengthen workforce inclusion and increase leadership representation.

"In the face of shifting landscapes and evolving challenges, now more than ever, the time is right to invest in leadership that reflects our diverse world," said Patricia Mota, who has served as HACE President and CEO for 15 years. "Together, we'll create lasting social impact, bridge sectors, adapt to the evolving workplace, and amplify diverse voices—ensuring they are heard at every level of leadership."

She continued: "Despite the challenges we face—especially those arising at the federal level—HACE continues to move the needle on representation, particularly for Latinos and multicultural communities. When companies and organizations reflect the communities they serve, they're better equipped to understand and meet the needs of their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Increasing representation, particularly for underrepresented communities, benefits not only individuals but also the organizations and industries in which they work. A more inclusive workforce drives greater creativity, stronger problem-solving, and improved long-term success."

Featured speakers from JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines, The Hispanic Federation, and other top organizations shared insights on community engagement, adapting to AI and emerging technologies, reshaping narratives through storytelling, and amplifying underrepresented voices. Attendees also had the opportunity to connect with experienced career coaches who offered practical tools and guidance to support their professional journeys.

Both days honored excellence through the Summit Awards Celebration and Gala, recognizing individuals making an impact across various sectors. The following awards were presented:

Mujer Maravilla

Coach Catalyst

Alumni Icon

Corporate Champion Award

Employee Resource Group of the Year Award

Servant Leadership Award

Redefining Leader Award

Full award descriptions and recipient bios are available are found at this link.

Nonprofit organizations such as the nonpartisan UnidosUS, which describes itself as America's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy group, have been documenting Latino workplace trends. The organization reports that the labor force participation rate of Latinos is nearly 66%—among the highest of any racial or ethnic group. From 2020 to 2030, Latinos are projected to account for 78% of net new workers.

"The workforce is transforming," Mota said. "There is a need in the marketplace, and so HACE will continue to rise with the ascending marketplace. To me, that is the entry point."

HACE acknowledges the following contributing sponsors that made this year's event a success:

Champion Sponsors:

The Coca-Cola Company

JPMorganChase

Gold Sponsors:

Barilla

Comcast NBCUniversal

Comerica Bank

Discover

McDonald's

Telemundo

United Airlines

About HACE:

Since 1982, the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), a national nonprofit headquartered in Chicago, has been dedicated to advancing the careers of individuals from underrepresented backgrounds—especially Latinos and multicultural communities. Through leadership programs, career resources, and impactful events, HACE is working to close diversity gaps in industries where representation has historically been limited.

With a growing network of over 101,000 members nationwide, HACE partners with employers to attract, develop, and retain Latino and diverse professionals—ensuring they remain competitive in today's dynamic economy.

To learn more, visit http://www.haceonline.org.

