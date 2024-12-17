Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection Recognized on Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Gold List

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the ultimate destination for adventure, culture, and well-being in Costa Rica's Talamanca Mountains, has been named to Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Gold List, honoring editors' favorite hotels for setting the gold standard in service and hospitality. Post this

The picturesque resort's 50 freestanding casitas, designed with a safari-meets-boho aesthetic, feature handcrafted local pottery, vibrant textiles and spacious outdoor living areas, many with private plunge pools and swinging daybeds. Complementing its stunning design is THE WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia, a 20,000-square-foot wellness sanctuary offering transformative therapies, East-meets-West healing rituals and daily fitness and mindfulness sessions, including forest bathing and aerial yoga.

Guests can immerse themselves in a range of adventures designed to celebrate Costa Rica's vibrant natural environment. Whether ascending to the top of the tropical forest for panoramic views in a high-canopy tree net experience to sipping freshly brewed coffee at the on-property coffee lounge, Mercado, each experience is a thoughtful exploration of the region's culture and landscape. The resort also offers scenic horseback riding, herbal River Baths on the banks of the Calientillo River and curated culinary journeys highlighting seasonal produce from the organic garden, El Cultivo,

Dining at Hacienda AltaGracia honors Costa Rican heritage, with five venues showcasing the region's flavors and traditions. Grano, the resort's signature restaurant, tells the story of the land through ancestral cooking techniques and ingredients sourced exclusively from Costa Rica, ensuring every meal is a deeply rooted cultural experience.

The Condé Nast Traveler Gold List, now in its 31st year, celebrates properties that editors have not only visited but developed a deep emotional connection to - places they recommend to friends and reminisce about long after checkout. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection joins the celebrated list to be honored in the December 2024 issue, and at cntraveler.com.

For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/altagracia.

About Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection's first Central American property, is tucked away in the lush mountains of Pérez Zeledón in the southern region of Costa Rica. Originally conceived and developed as a family retreat and coffee farm, the luxury resort features 50 spacious hacienda-style casitas. Expansive patios and terraces offer seclusion and exploration; stunning window walls bring the surrounding nature indoors; immersive adventures and holistic wellness experiences that entice disconnection and invite connection to the local community. The property offers 150-acres of untamed rainforest featuring a coffee farm and vegetable garden that provide AltaGracia's dining destinations with the incredible flora and fauna of the region while providing seasonal cuisine that stimulates the explorer in each of us. THE WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia delivers life-changing, healing experiences to guests alongside curated programs from the best wellness practitioners in the world. Amenities include a panoramic pool and equine stables featuring breed horses for all skill levels. In keeping with the rich heritage of Costa Rica, Hacienda AltaGracia offers a dynamic roster of activities deeply rooted in discovering the undiscovered including ultralight flight tours showcasing the Nauyaca waterfalls, ocean and valleys from the resort's own private landing strip.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/altagracia

Follow Hacienda AltaGracia on Facebook and Instagram @AltaGraciaAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. Auberge Resorts Collection is part of The Friedkin Group.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

Media Contact

Ella Trodd, Murphy O'Brien, 1 3109260085, [email protected], https://www.murphyobrien.com

SOURCE Auberge Resorts Collection