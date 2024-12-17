Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection Recognized on Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Gold List

Auberge Resorts Collection's Central America property is celebrated as one of the best hotels in the world by the publication's discerning editors
PÉREZ ZELEDÓN, Costa Rica, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the world's preeminent adventure, culture and well-being destination, located in the foothills of Costa Rica's awe-inspiring Talamanca Mountains, has been named to Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Gold List, which honors editors' all-time favorite hotels that exemplify the gold standard of service and hospitality from around the globe. Set on 180 bird-song-filled acres, the resort presents a perfect balance for first-time travelers to Costa Rica to immerse themselves in authentic Costa Rican culture. Hacienda AltaGracia has consistently captivated guests with its unmatched blend of lush natural beauty, world-class amenities and impeccable service, offering a serene and luxurious retreat for travelers seeking tranquility and adventure.
"We are deeply honored that Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection has been recognized on the Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Gold List," said Koen Masschelein, general manager, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection. "This distinction reflects the dedication and passion of our team, who strive to create transformative experiences for every guest, and of Costa Rica's natural beauty and cultural richness that inspire us daily."
The picturesque resort's 50 freestanding casitas, designed with a safari-meets-boho aesthetic, feature handcrafted local pottery, vibrant textiles and spacious outdoor living areas, many with private plunge pools and swinging daybeds. Complementing its stunning design is THE WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia, a 20,000-square-foot wellness sanctuary offering transformative therapies, East-meets-West healing rituals and daily fitness and mindfulness sessions, including forest bathing and aerial yoga.
Guests can immerse themselves in a range of adventures designed to celebrate Costa Rica's vibrant natural environment. Whether ascending to the top of the tropical forest for panoramic views in a high-canopy tree net experience to sipping freshly brewed coffee at the on-property coffee lounge, Mercado, each experience is a thoughtful exploration of the region's culture and landscape. The resort also offers scenic horseback riding, herbal River Baths on the banks of the Calientillo River and curated culinary journeys highlighting seasonal produce from the organic garden, El Cultivo,
Dining at Hacienda AltaGracia honors Costa Rican heritage, with five venues showcasing the region's flavors and traditions. Grano, the resort's signature restaurant, tells the story of the land through ancestral cooking techniques and ingredients sourced exclusively from Costa Rica, ensuring every meal is a deeply rooted cultural experience.
The Condé Nast Traveler Gold List, now in its 31st year, celebrates properties that editors have not only visited but developed a deep emotional connection to - places they recommend to friends and reminisce about long after checkout. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection joins the celebrated list to be honored in the December 2024 issue, and at cntraveler.com.
About Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection
Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection's first Central American property, is tucked away in the lush mountains of Pérez Zeledón in the southern region of Costa Rica. Originally conceived and developed as a family retreat and coffee farm, the luxury resort features 50 spacious hacienda-style casitas. Expansive patios and terraces offer seclusion and exploration; stunning window walls bring the surrounding nature indoors; immersive adventures and holistic wellness experiences that entice disconnection and invite connection to the local community. The property offers 150-acres of untamed rainforest featuring a coffee farm and vegetable garden that provide AltaGracia's dining destinations with the incredible flora and fauna of the region while providing seasonal cuisine that stimulates the explorer in each of us. THE WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia delivers life-changing, healing experiences to guests alongside curated programs from the best wellness practitioners in the world. Amenities include a panoramic pool and equine stables featuring breed horses for all skill levels. In keeping with the rich heritage of Costa Rica, Hacienda AltaGracia offers a dynamic roster of activities deeply rooted in discovering the undiscovered including ultralight flight tours showcasing the Nauyaca waterfalls, ocean and valleys from the resort's own private landing strip.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. Auberge Resorts Collection is part of The Friedkin Group.
