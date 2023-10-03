Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection Voted No. 1 Resort in Central America by CondI Nast Traveler Readers

The 2023 Readers' Choice Awards applauds Auberge Resorts Collection's Central American property for excellence in guest experience

PÉREZ ZELEDÓN, Costa Rica, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the world's preeminent adventure and well-being destination, located in the foothills of Costa Rica's awe-inspiring Talamanca Mountains, has been recognized as the no. 1 resort in Central America in CondI Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Set on 180 bird-song-filled acres, the resort presents a perfect balance for first-time travelers to Costa Rica to immerse themselves in traditional Costa Rican culture. Hacienda AltaGracia has consistently captivated guests with its unmatched blend of natural beauty, world-class amenities and impeccable service, offering a serene and luxurious retreat for travelers seeking tranquility and adventure alike.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from CondI Nast Traveler readers," said Mark Wright, general manager, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, who work tirelessly to create unforgettable experiences for our guests. It also reflects the incredible natural beauty of Costa Rica and the warm hospitality of its people."

A haven for holistic well-being since joining Auberge Resorts Collection in November 2021, Hacienda AltaGracia offers a perfect harmony of soul-stirring wellness and unbridled adventure while providing an authentic Costa Rican experience. A wellness destination like no one has ever seen, THE WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia invites guests to reset, rewind and recharge while rekindling each individual's connection to Pachamama, or Mother Earth. Wellness offerings include East-meets-West healing therapies, transformative treatments, expert-led private sessions, a calendar of seasonal retreats, and daily fitness and Mindful Movement sessions from aerial yoga to qigong and forest bathing.

From exploring the property's culinary, therapeutic and natural offerings to venturing into the local community and embarking on once-in-a-lifetime adventures, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection offers an array of adventures of all levels. Led by a team of experienced guides, storytellers and naturalists, each activity is immersive, customizable and designed to celebrate the region's history and natural environment. Unparalleled experiences await guests, who can venture to the pristine river-side herbal bath, saddle up at the on-site equine stables, abseil from a high canopy tree net and take flight from the property's private airstrip, ensuring accessibility to every corner of the country.

Inspired by the seasons and the incredible natural produce of the region, each of the resort's five dining venues is an experience of indigenous Latin American life that awakens the explorer in every guest. Grano is AltaGracia's signature restaurant, founded on farming and community, that tells a story of place, traditions and ingredients sourced exclusively within the country. Ancestral cooking, preservation techniques and the bounty of El Cultivo, the chef's organic garden, focus on flavors unique to the valley and inspire every meal.

Award-winning interior designer Nina Gotlieb imagined the welcoming interiors at Hacienda AltaGracia's 50 standalone casitas, defined by natural fibers and warm, neutral tones, using every opportunity to bring the outside in. Rustic, weathered, wooden elements meet richly hued leather and linen, creating an inviting aesthetic that flows outdoors onto sun terraces beneath vine-covered pergolas. Options range from spacious one-bedroom casitas with private plunge pools to lofty, family-friendly two-bedroom accommodations with expansive terraces that inspire indoor-outdoor living.

The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. This year, an astounding 526,518 CondI Nast Traveler readers across the US and UK enthusiastically shared their recent travel knowledge of the top hotels, cruises, countries, cities, resorts, trains, airlines, airports, spas, islands, luggage, villas and tour operators. The dedication and exceptional service of this year's winners have secured their spots among the best in the world. The full list of winners can be found‥online at cntraveler.com, with highlights featured in the magazine's November issue.

About Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection's first Central American property, is tucked away in the lush mountains of PIrez ZeledSn in the southern region of Costa Rica. Originally conceived and developed as a family retreat and coffee farm, the luxury resort features 50 spacious hacienda-style casitas. Expansive patios and terraces offer seclusion and exploration; stunning window walls bring the surrounding nature indoors; immersive adventures and holistic wellness experiences that entice disconnection and invite connection to the local community. The property offers 150-acres of untamed rainforest featuring a coffee farm and vegetable garden that provide AltaGracia's dining destinations with the incredible flora and fauna of the region while providing seasonal cuisine that stimulates the explorer in each of us. THE WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia delivers life-changing, healing experiences to guests alongside curated programs from the best wellness practitioners in the world. Amenities include a panoramic pool and equine stables featuring breed horses for all skill levels. In keeping with the rich heritage of Costa Rica, Hacienda AltaGracia offers a dynamic roster of activities deeply rooted in discovering the undiscovered including ultralight flight tours showcasing the Nauyaca waterfalls, ocean and valleys from the resort's own private landing strip.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

