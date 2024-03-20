Hacienda Tres Ríos by Sunset World Group is emerging as a favorite in four categories of the World Travel Awards 2024

The prestigious World Travel Awards program recently announced the list of nominees for its awards in 2024, among which Hacienda Tres Ríos by Sunset World Group stands out in four categories.

CANCUN QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The prestigious World Travel Awards program recently announced the list of nominees for its awards in 2024, among which Hacienda Tres Ríos by Sunset World Group stands out in four categories: Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico and Central America, Leading Family Resort in Mexico and Central America, Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico and Leading Family Resort in Mexico.

It should be noted that since its inauguration in 2008, Hacienda Tres Ríos has won the award in the Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico and Central America category eight times, while it has won four times in the Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico category. In addition, it has won the award as Leading Family Resort in Mexico and Central America three times and was the winner in the Leading Family Resort in Mexico category in 2023. It also won the Leading Ecological Resort category in Mexico and Central America a couple of times.

It is important to mention that the World Travel Awards program is known as the "Oscars" of the hospitality industry and annually distinguishes the most voted tourism resorts, services and organizations worldwide in a series of categories based on the results of direct votes from travelers from all over the world. Voting for the categories in which Hacienda Tres Ríos is nominated closes on April 7.

The World Travel Awards™ were established in 1993 to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. These awards are distinguished worldwide as the highest seal of excellence in the industry and their annual program is the most prestigious and complete worldwide.

Hacienda Tres Ríos is the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Natural Park in the Riviera Maya, an ideal location a few kilometers from Playa del Carmen, and a complete all-inclusive plan. With an initial investment of almost 40 million dollars in 2023 Sunset World Group began the complete renovation of Hacienda Tres Ríos in the first phase. Once completed, this renovation will give Hacienda Tres Ríos an elegant contemporary Mexican character with a full range of top-level amenities.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

