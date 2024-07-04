Hacienda Tres Ríos is Recognized by World Travel Awards as The Leading Family Resort in Mexico in 2024

Hacienda Tres Ríos, the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Natural Park in the Riviera Maya, an ideal location a few kilometers from Playa del Carmen, and a complete all-inclusive plan. With an initial investment of almost 40 million dollars, in 2023 Sunset World Group began the complete renovation of Hacienda Tres Ríos in the first phase. Once completed, this renovation will give Hacienda Tres Ríos an elegant contemporary Mexican character with a full range of top-level amenities

CANCUN, Mexico, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a ceremony that took place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last July 1, World Travel Awards announced the winners of its prestigious awards in the Caribbean and the Americas, among which Sunset World Group's Hacienda Tres Ríos hotel stood up as the Leading Family Resort in Mexico. World Travel Awards are known as the "Oscars" of the hospitality industry and annually recognize the most voted tourism developments, services and organizations worldwide in a series of categories.

Hacienda Tres Ríos wins this award due to its wide range of facilities, activities and entertainment for the whole family. Among them, the Kids Zone, the T-Zone for teenagers, water slides, splash pad, archery, bocce ball, guided tours of the natural park with options such as hikes, bike rides, Segway or Jungle Kart stand out. In addition, it offers experiences such as temazcal, cooking lessons, and food and drink tastings. As for gastronomy, it has 6 specialized restaurants that offer a variety of cuisines, including Mexican, Asian and Italian.

The World Travel Awards™ were established in 1993 to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. These awards are distinguished worldwide as the highest seal of excellence in the industry and their annual program is the most prestigious and complete worldwide. World Travel Awards awards its awards based on the results of direct voting from travelers around the world.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

