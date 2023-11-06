Hacienda Tres Ríos Once Again Showcases the Riviera Maya as a Global Fashion Stage with the Mexico Fashion Show 2023

Riviera Maya, Mexico. - Mexico Fashion Show returned to Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort by Sunset World Group in the beautiful Riviera Maya.

CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Riviera Maya, Mexico. - Mexico Fashion Show returned to Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort by Sunset World Group in the beautiful Riviera Maya. During this event, the latest trends in Latin American fashion were presented with exciting collections by talented designers. These fashion artists delighted us with their glamour, style, and authentic elegance, showcasing the best of their creativity on stunning cocktails and runways.

This event highlighted the diversity and talent of Latin American designers in an atmosphere filled with excitement and sophistication as special guests, members, and attendees gathered to celebrate this unique event, reaffirming once again that fashion is an artistic manifestation capable of bringing people together and creating memorable moments.

Within the framework of the Day of the Dead celebration, both the runway and the overall ambiance were immersed in this fascinating theme. On this occasion, Hacienda Tres Rios hosted an inaugural cocktail on November 2 where guests, members, and attendees had the opportunity to closely interact with the featured designers and learn about their inspiration and creative processes. Furthermore, during the meet-and-greet with the designers, two impressive "catrinas" were introduced, adding a touch of mysticism to the experience. On the next day, November 3, the Mangrove runway was held in the afternoon in a lush nature setting along the mangrove trails at Tres Rios Natural Park.

Later, the evening was transformed into a lively cocktail party, setting the prelude to the Stellar Runway, on which the timeless and elegant proposals of Arial 12, the versatility and authenticity of Bless Handmade Style, the evolution and sensuality of Cabure, and the traditional textiles of Minerva were showcased. This eclectic group of designers offered a masterclass in style, highlighting inventive and avant-garde garments with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, highlighting elegance and versatility in terms of textures, colors and shapes.

In such way, Sunset World Group reaffirmed its determined commitment to continue offering the highest quality events, shows and facilities for all its visitors and, taking advantage of the framework of this event, the group announced the beginning of the complete renovation of Hacienda Tres Rios resort facilities, which is in fact ongoing with an investment of around 40 million USD in the first stage. This renovation includes a complete redesign of all rooms and restaurants, in addition to adding top-of-the-range amenities, and will conclude in 2024, thus contributing to the Riviera Maya continuing to be an attractive and coveted destination.

Hacienda Tres Ríos is the exclusive luxury resort committed to environmental sustainability, which provides unique access to the Tres Ríos Natural Park in the Riviera Maya and offers a complete all-inclusive package. Enjoy its distinguished architectural facilities, delight your palate with the gourmet offer of its restaurants, relax with world-renowned spa services, and immerse yourself in extraordinary experiences in the exclusive Tres Ríos Natural Park, where you can enjoy guided tours through mangrove forests, activities such as swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking in natural rivers, or simply rest on our peaceful beaches.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business, established by visionaries who played a fundamental role in transforming Cancun into a successful worldwide tourist destination. With a trajectory of more than three decades in the hotel industry, the group demonstrates a genuine commitment to the preservation of the ecosystem. This is reflected in its Energy Efficiency Program, which has been implemented in its six hotels located in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. This program focuses on the modernization of supply technologies to reduce environmental impact. Since February 2020, all Sunset World Group hotels have been operating on sustainable and renewable energy, generated in Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has had a significant impact on reducing their carbon footprint. Additionally, the programs of activities and dining options at its six hotels have been updated and expanded, to offer exceptional vacation experiences for the whole family. For more information, please visit http://www.sunsetworldresorts.com

