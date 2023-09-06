hackajob Announces Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Changemakers: 2023

The changemakers on this list are demonstrating a commitment to DE&I not just as a philosophy but with practical initiatives that have been proven vital to fostering greater workplace creativity, innovation and higher financial performance. Tweet this

"For DE&I to have a positive impact, it can't just be another checkbox or something that is talked about with no action," said Mark Chaffey, co-founder and CEO of hackajob. "The changemakers on this list are demonstrating a commitment to DE&I not just as a philosophy but with practical initiatives that have been proven vital to fostering greater workplace creativity, innovation and higher financial performance."

Standout individuals on the list include Lisa Smith-Strother, who is a Vice President and

the Global Head of Employer Marketing at RELX, Brittney Ball, who is an Advisory Board Member at Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, and Chinny Okolidoh who is the Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion at the BBC. To view and download the entire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Changemakers: 2023 list, visit https://hackajob.com/employer/reports.

As a company that facilitates tech recruiting for enterprises, hackajob is committed to empowering organizations to enhance representation and inclusivity in their tech teams. The company recently unveiled an innovative feature that uses generative AI to detect biased language in company job descriptions and suggest more inclusive language. The company is developing additional features to eliminate bias from the recruitment process.

