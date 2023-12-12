Hackless secures $1.2 million in private funding, spearheading blockchain security innovation

Investment led by prominent blockchain investors signals a new era in defi and wallet security

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hackless, an emerging leader in blockchain security solutions, has successfully closed a private funding round of $1.2 million. This significant investment, led by industry leaders including DaoMaker, Insignius Capital, Cosima Capital, DeltaHub Capital, Factorial, and Halvings Capital, marks a pivotal moment in Hackless's journey to redefine blockchain security.

The funding round underscores the growing need for advanced security measures in the blockchain and DeFi sectors. With this investment, Hackless aims to further develop its innovative security solutions, Wallet Rescue and Sentinel, which are designed to protect against the rising tide of security exploits in decentralized finance.

Hackless's successful funding round marks a crucial step in its mission to revolutionize blockchain security. With the backing of leading investors and a commitment to innovation, Hackless is poised to set new standards in blockchain security and contribute to a safer, more secure digital asset ecosystem.

Hackless is a forward-thinking company specializing in blockchain security, particularly in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Renowned for its innovative solutions like Wallet Rescue and Sentinel, Hackless focuses on safeguarding digital assets and DeFi protocols from security breaches.

