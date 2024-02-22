Hadrian Recognized as the Only Vendor That is Both a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management 2024

"This positioning reflects Hadrian's commitment to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity technology, demonstrating its capability to lead the market with forward-thinking solutions that address complex security challenges." - Chris Ray, Analyst at GigaOm Post this

Since its inception, Hadrian's goal has been to shift organizations away from reactive approaches to cyber security to a proactive strategy. Hadrian believes that by embracing continuous threat exposure management organizations can leapfrog maturity levels and become more secure.

"Our commitment to disrupting legacy cybersecurity practices has dramatically reduced the incident rate for our customers" states Rogier Fischer, "Hadrian has built a platform that enables organizations to make holistic and continuous improvements to their security posture."

Hadrian's automated penetration testing capability, powered by sophisticated Orchestrator AI, stood out in GigaOm's testing for providing high-fidelity testing by emulating real-world attacker behavior without manual intervention. Chris Ray asserts "The solution's continuous and adaptive discovery process, coupled with advanced AI-driven vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, underscores its innovative edge."

"Benchmarking security posture with offensive security is crucial," adds Fischer "Our AI-driven approach autonomously tests, reveals and validates risks to identify exploitable flaws before threat actors find them." Hadrian now protects more than 200 businesses, conducting over 150 thousand assessments an hour, reducing organizations' mean time to remediation by 40%.

GigaOm's rigorous evaluation criteria scrutinize key features, emerging technologies, and business capabilities. Across the key features assessed, Hadrian received a rating of "exceptional" or "superior" in four of the five criteria. Chris Ray adds "Hadrian is positioned as a Leader and Outperformer in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant due to its cutting-edge approach to ASM solutions."

To learn more about Hadrian's innovative approach read the GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management report.

Hadrian provides the hacker perspective so that organizations can eliminate exploitable risk in their external attack surface. Hadrian's continuous and comprehensive offensive security platform discovers and validates risks completely autonomously. The game-changing technology is constantly updated and improved by Hadrian's whitehat hacker team. For more information, visit hadrian.io.

