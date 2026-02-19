Haefele Flanagan Acquires Mig Murphy Sistrom, CPA, PC, Expanding Nonprofit Advisory Capabilities

"This acquisition accelerates our long-term strategy to lead with advisory services by establishing us as a primary player in the nonprofit CAS and CFO advisory space," said Jim Haefele, CPA, ABV, CVA, CFF, MAFF, leading partner at Haefele Flanagan. Post this

"This acquisition accelerates our long-term strategy to lead with advisory services by establishing us as a primary player in the nonprofit CAS and CFO advisory space," said Jim Haefele, CPA, ABV, CVA, CFF, MAFF, leading partner at Haefele Flanagan. "It expands our platform beyond compliance into higher-impact, mission-driven financial management and positions us for sustainable, specialized growth in the nonprofit sector."

Mig Murphy Sistrom, founder of Mig Murphy Sistrom, CPA, PC, said the decision was driven by shared values, culture, and a long-term commitment to clients and staff.

"I am tremendously excited to be a part of the Haefele Flanagan team," Murphy Sistrom said. "Our clients will benefit from expanded capacity, new efficiencies, and a broader range of services such as strategic planning and support for any related commercial businesses. Our team will benefit from best practices already adopted by HFCO, and from working with a larger team of personable, creative, forward-thinking professionals who share the values that made my own firm special. I very carefully sought to identify a rare firm who would not only provide the economies of scale that accounting firms need in today's environment, but who offer the kind of culture that our staff and clients appreciate. When I met the HFCO leadership, I was certain I had found that unicorn."

The transaction supports Haefele Flanagan's long-term vision to build an advisory-led firm centered on specialization, meaningful client impact, and sustained growth across key industries, including nonprofit organizations.

About Haefele Flanagan

Founded in 1967, Haefele Flanagan is an independently owned full-service advisory, accounting, audit, and tax firm serving privately held, family-owned, and nonprofit organizations. With more than 50 years of experience, the firm is known for its hands-on, responsive approach and integrated advisory services that go beyond compliance. Learn more at hfco.com.

About Mig Murphy Sistrom, CPA, PC

Founded in 2002, Mig Murphy Sistrom, CPA, PC is an accounting firm focused on serving nonprofit organizations. The firm provides outsourced accounting, CFO and controller advisory services, and nonprofit-specific financial support designed to help mission-driven organizations operate effectively and sustainably. Learn more at nonprofitcfo.cpa.

Media Contact

Tamie Palatine, Haefele Flanagan, 1 856-792-7559

