Haefele Flanagan Announces Rebrand to hfco as it Reaffirms its Commitment to Independence and its Clients

"Solutions through listening has always been more than a tagline for us. This rebrand shows up more clearly for the clients and communities we serve, with a bold, innovative look that reflects what we've become while our commitment remains the same." — Jim Haefele, Leading Partner, hfco. Post this

"Solutions through listening has always been more than a tagline for us," said Jim Haefele, Leading Partner, at hfco. "This rebrand is our way of showing up more clearly for the clients we serve and the communities we're part of. The look is bold and innovative which reflects what we've become while our commitment remains the same."

Founded in 1967 as a firm devoted to the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses in southern New Jersey, hfco has grown into a full-service advisory and accounting practice serving clients across the region. The firm has expanded well beyond its roots into tax strategy, audit and assurance, growth advisory, valuation, transition and exit planning, M&A advisory, leadership and executive advisory, technology solutions, and more, while maintaining its independence and client-first culture.

The rebrand comes at a moment of continued investment in the firm's capabilities. hfco has deepened its industry expertise across construction, manufacturing, transportation, real estate, nonprofit, and other sectors, and advanced its technology infrastructure to deliver smarter, faster, and more transparent results for clients.

"We've grown alongside our clients for decades," added Ande Grubb, Chief Operating Officer. "This new brand reflects that growth and signals what we're building toward: a firm that combines the depth of a long-term partner with the thinking and tools of a modern advisory practice."

The new hfco brand is live across all digital and marketing channels. To learn more, visit hfco.com.

About hfco

hfco is an independent advisory and accounting firm trusted for nearly 60 years by privately held organizations, nonprofits, and family-owned businesses across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina. The firm delivers holistic, forward-thinking guidance across tax, audit and assurance, business advisory, valuation, exit planning, employee benefit plans, and client accounting and advisory services. Known for consistent, invested teams and a commitment to listening deeply, hfco helps clients navigate complexity, preserve their legacy, and grow with confidence for generations to come.

Media Contact

Tamie Palatine, hfco, 1 856-792-7559, [email protected], hfco.com

SOURCE hfco