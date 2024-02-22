Haeli J. Miceli, MPA joins HonorHealth Desert Mission as Executive Director

I am honored and excited to join the HonorHealth Desert Mission team and continue the long legacy of making health and social services accessible to the most vulnerable members of our community. Post this

With a master's degree in public administration, Haeli brings 20+ years of experience in the health and human services sectors including child welfare, early childhood education, mental health and residential treatment and senior care and housing.

"I am honored and excited to join the HonorHealth Desert Mission team and continue the long legacy of caring for the most vulnerable in our community," Miceli added. "I look forward to working with our dedicated staff and partners to address the root causes of health disparities and create lasting change for those in need. In joining HonorHealth Desert Mission, I've not only found the best workplace but a genuine home for my passion and purpose."

HonorHealth Desert Mission has been a pillar of support for the Phoenix community for nearly 100 years by providing essential services such as food assistance, healthcare and education programs. Under Miceli's leadership, the organization will continue to build stronger communities by addressing the social and economic factors that affect health outcomes.

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is one of Arizona's largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With nearly 15,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and hundreds of volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

Media Contact

Bill Baer, honorhealth.com, 602-469-0088, [email protected], HonorHealth.com

SOURCE Honor Health