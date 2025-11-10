HAESKN Launches Korean Sun Stick Made in the U.S. For Active Lifestyles

The FDA-approved SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick combines K-beauty innovation with sweat-resistant protection for everyday movement.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HAESKN, a newly launched sun care brand, is redefining daily sun protection with their FDA-approved Korean sun stick made in the U.S., designed specifically for active, on-the-go lifestyles.

Rooted in K-beauty innovation, the SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick glides on smoothly for a mess-free, invisible finish and provides two hours of broad-spectrum coverage with 80 minutes of water and sweat resistance. Compact and suitable for all skin types, it is designed to move seamlessly from morning coffee runs to marathon training, making consistent sun protection effortless every day.

Even on cloudy fall days, studies show that up to 90% of harmful UV rays can still reach the skin, making year-round protection essential. HAESKN's sun stick makes reapplication quick and enjoyable. The formula delivers protection while nourishing skin with Panax Ginseng Root Extract to energize and improve elasticity, rice extracts to brighten and soothe, and ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture.

Portable and easy to use, the sun stick turns SPF into a simple self-care ritual rather than a chore, making sun protection effortless wherever life takes you. Its sleek design fits easily into a gym bag, carry-on or pocket for convenient reapplication throughout the day (a keychain version is in development for even easier access).

HAESKN was founded by beauty and branding veterans Eugene Kim and Sherril HwangBo, who bring over 40 years of experience working with brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, LVMH Moet Hennessy and Ralph Lauren. Inspired by the Korean word "해 (hae)", meaning both "sun" and "to do," the brand embodies the philosophy that sun protection should be a daily ritual that empowers people to move, play and enjoy the outdoors with confidence.

"We created a product that performs as hard as the people who use it," says Sherril and Eugene. "HAESKN reflects a new standard of sun care, one that feels luxurious, yet fits seamlessly into everyday life. Sun protection shouldn't interrupt your rhythm—it should move with you."

Already gaining traction in the fitness and activewear communities, HAESKN has partnered with Hoka, On Performance, SLT and Padel United Sports Club, establishing itself as a favorite among active consumers who prioritize both performance and skincare.

The SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick is priced at $24. For more information, visit haeskn.com.

About HAESKN:

HAESKN is a New York–based sun care brand that combines K-beauty innovation with modern lifestyle needs to make sun protection effortless. Its FDA-approved SPF 50 Sun Stick provides broad-spectrum, sweat- and water-resistant protection and features ginseng, rice extracts, and ceramides to hydrate and nourish the skin. Designed for easy, on-the-go reapplication, HAESKN encourages consistent sunscreen use, widely recognized as one of the most effective and proven anti-aging treatments.

Media Contact

Bethany Andros, ChicExecs, 2032407438, [email protected], chicexecs.com

SOURCE HAESKN