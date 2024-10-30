HaF Equipment Acquires Semi-Bulk Systems, Expanding Ingredient Handling Capabilities

"We're excited to unite dry and wet ingredient processing under one umbrella and to continue supporting our customers as we look to the future." - Michael Thiel, V.P. of Sales and Marketing at HaF Post this

"We've seen firsthand the quality of Semi-Bulk's technology, and we're excited to be joining forces," said Erik Johnson, President of HaF Equipment. The transaction was completed on October 28, 2024, and the integration will take effect immediately. Under the agreement, HaF Equipment acquired substantially all of the assets of Semi-Bulk Systems.

With this acquisition, HaF's dedication to a team-driven, customer-first approach will continue to thrive. "Our values and commitment to customer satisfaction remain as strong as ever," said Jared Beaupre, V.P. of Operations at HaF Equipment.

This expanded team brings both companies' products together, enhancing the options available to customers and expanding HaF's reach to the St. Louis area. "Joining with HaF allows us to bring even more to our customers," said Ron Bentley of Semi-Bulk Systems.

Michael Thiel, V.P. of Sales and Marketing at HaF, summed up the sentiment: "We're excited to unite dry and wet ingredient processing under one umbrella and to continue supporting our customers as we look to the future."

For HaF Equipment and Semi-Bulk Systems, this partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in serving the ingredient handling industry.

