Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd., a Leading Government Pharma Manufacturer, Adopts BatchMaster ERP

Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals, operating across multiple locations, need to optimize processes and ensure real-time, unified control. We are thrilled to partner with Haffkine and support their philosophy with our comprehensive functionalities," said Mr. Sanjay Panjwani, MD of BatchMaster Software. Post this

Previously, Haffkine utilized an in-house ERP system alongside outsourced financial software. However, the inefficiency of this setup became apparent over time, hindering operational productivity and leading to challenges such as procurement inefficiencies and lack of unified visibility across production units.

In pursuit of a solution that could address these challenges, Haffkine embarked on a search for a comprehensive pharmaceutical ERP system. After evaluating several options, they selected BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One, recognizing its tailored functionalities and industry-specific capabilities.

Mr. Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director of BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd., expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One possesses all the functionalities Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals requires to streamline their business operations. With centralized control and comprehensive visibility, BatchMaster will facilitate efficient management and synchronization of operations across locations.

He further added, "The finance module of our ERP will enable Haffkine to perform accounting tasks seamlessly, including branch accounting, balance sheet creation, profit and loss statements, and GST reconciliation.

By implementing BatchMaster ERP, Haffkine aims to streamline production and planning processes, drive operational excellence, and simplify tasks such as formulation, R&D, and clinical trials. This advanced technological solution will enable swift adaptability to evolving market dynamics, positioning Haffkine for continued success in the pharmaceutical industry.

BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd. is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, believing their industry-specific ERP solution will empower Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals to achieve operational excellence and drive business growth.

About Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd.:

With over 100 years of experience in vaccine manufacturing, Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd. is a fully owned Government of Maharashtra company registered under the Companies Act, 1956. Located in Parel, Mumbai, the company is a pioneer in the development and production of bacterial and viral vaccines.

About BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd.:

BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd. is a market leader in offering enterprise software solutions for process manufacturing industries. With over 3000+ implementations worldwide, BatchMaster provides ERP solutions tailored to industry-specific functionalities, helping organizations streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase profits.

Media Contact

Anchal Thakur, BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd., 91 9907328228, [email protected], https://www.batchmaster.co.in/

SOURCE BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd.