Hahn Agency and Silent Quadrant Offer New Cybersecurity Rapid Response Workshop to Celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month

"Whenever a client not only entrusts us with their brand, but also their data, it's paramount to our success that we can guarantee that not only their data, their people, and our teams are all operating in a secure environment." – Tim Weinheimer, Chief Innovations Officer at Hahn. Tweet this

With the increasing unpredictability and sophistication of cyber threats, Hahn and Silent Quadrant conducted research interviews with senior-level communication executives and IT professionals to further understand what may be causing a disconnect between those two departments on prioritizing cybersecurity.

The findings showed:

Current level of cyber attack preparedness is low or confusing with unclear implementation.

Cybersecurity is ranked lower overall in organizational priority despite its potential to have higher negative impacts on core business operations.

Most cyber attacks are handled internally until external resources are needed due to additional expertise needed or not enough staffing.

Based on the research findings, Hahn and Silent Quadrant offer three key solutions to bridge the cybersecurity gap that are further built on in the workshop:

Build a cyber-aware culture with regular cybersecurity reviews and employee training to recognize and respond to threats.

Build a joint cyber rapid response plan with regular updating and testing and collaborate with cybersecurity experts to assess security posture and vulnerabilities.

Build an effective method to communicate the plan, simplify technical jargon for clarity, and involve all internal stakeholders in training and understanding the procedure.

An aligned, companywide cyber rapid response plan enables organizations to respond swiftly to cyber attacks, maintain consistent communication with stakeholders and promptly take remedial actions.

For those interested in securing their spot, Hahn and Silent Quadrant invites them to register for their Cybersecurity Rapid Response Workshop at hahn.agency/cybersecurity-preparedness-workshop.

"Whenever a client not only entrusts us with their brand, but also their data, it's paramount to our success that we can guarantee that not only their data, their people, and our teams are all operating in a secure environment." – Tim Weinheimer, Chief Innovations Officer at Hahn

About Hahn Agency

Through an array of marketing and communication services, Hahn promotes and protects brands that provide the essentials of daily life. Hahn traces its roots back to 1974 with the founding of Bonner, Inc., which later became TateAustin. Jeff Hahn acquired TateAustin in 2007. Company staff are located in San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth and Denver, Colorado. The home office is the historic Weaver Homestead at 5203 Brodie Lane in Austin. Learn more at Hahn.agency.

About Silent Quadrant

For nearly three decades, Silent Quadrant has partnered with and protected the most influential firms in America. The clients we serve trust us to remain ever-vigilant in a rapidly evolving digital world. Leveraging the fabric of resilience and the agency of trust to provide precisely tailored digital protection. The work our clients do is critical, and protecting their reputation and influence is paramount. Learn more at silentquadrant.com.

Media Contact

Kami Bailey, Hahn Agency, 1 3614827654, [email protected], https://hahn.agency/

SOURCE Hahn Agency