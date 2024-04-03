Hahn Continues Growth with Successful Acquisition of MedVoice PR

"Hahn's data science, paid media, social media, web design, and creative solutions give me the opportunity to think bigger and pursue strategic initiatives that benefit our clients in ways we have always imagined." - Emily Schmitz Post this

Schmitz is bringing her talented team of medical writers, creative artists, and superb account managers with her to Hahn. "After 15 years of founding and growing MedVoice PR, I recognized the need to support my clients in new ways," said Schmitz. "Hahn's data science, paid media, social media, web design, and creative solutions give me the opportunity to think bigger and pursue strategic initiatives that benefit our clients in ways we have always imagined."

Clients served by MedVoice PR include Harbor Health, Austin Retina, Austin Neuromuscular Center, Eating Recovery Center, Acera, Texas Diabetes, and CTVS, among others. Hahn's food and beverage clients include Beef Loving Texans, Texas Wild Caught Shrimp, Producer Owned Beef, and the Central Texas Food Bank. Hahn's health-related clients include CPRIT, St. David's Foundation, Central Health, bio365, and more. Hahn's nutrition client portfolio has included Whole Foods Market, Central Market, Vital Farms, Microbiome Labs and Nature Sweet Tomatoes, among others.

Hahn has supported additional foundations and governmental programs aimed at eliminating barriers to adequate care and nutrition and continues to provide guidance for food and health brands who find themselves in need of regaining consumer trust after crisis strikes.

About Hahn

Founded in 1974, Hahn is a predictive marketing and PR agency that provides energy, utility, health, and nutrition brands new and sustained competitive advantage through data science, creative strategy, brand promotion, web design, media relations and crisis communication. Learn more at Hahn.Agency.

Media Contact

Ana Flores, Hahn, 1 3617019230, [email protected], https://hahn.agency

SOURCE Hahn