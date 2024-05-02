Hahn Named 2024 Digital PR Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media

An award like this is a tremendous honor and a testament that our team is at the front edge of the industry. - Jeff Hahn, Principal Post this

"An award like this is a tremendous honor and a testament that our team is at the front edge of the industry," said Jeff Hahn, principal at Hahn. "None of what we do happens without fantastic clients who believe in the future as we do, so we are immensely grateful for the trust they have placed in us to guide them forward."

Known for its commitment to brands that support the essentials of life, Hahn continues to push the boundaries of digital PR with new tech-enabled services and digital offerings. This summer, the agency will also launch its first SaaS product.

"Our journey, which has included acquisitions and a major investment in SOC2 cyber security readiness, has transformed the way we do business," said Tim Weinheimer, general manager of Hahn Labs. "Data now leads the way in every client engagement. Analytics provides the insights necessary to create and launch high-impact campaigns. Our formula is working and getting better every day."

About Hahn

Founded in 1974, Hahn is a predictive marketing and PR agency that provides energy, essentials, health and nutrition brands new and sustained competitive advantage through data science, creative strategy, brand promotion, web design, media relations and crisis communication. Learn more at Hahn.Agency.

