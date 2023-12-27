Hahn's Groundbreaking Marketing Predictions and Insights for 2024

"Welcome to a brand new age." Post this

"As a predictive marketing & PR firm, we work to identify which waves to ride, which to avoid and which to create in order to help our clients connect with their audiences," said Michael Griebe, Chief Data Officer at Hahn.

Enter into a brand new age with these eight predictions:

1) MarTech Fizzles

More marketing tools will prove to be less effective as quality overtakes quantity. See the full prediction.

2) Creativity Infiltrates the Nerdery

A new class of "data-creatives" will emerge as imagination becomes the best tool for mining insights from mountains of marketing data. See the full prediction.

3) AI Demand for Human Touch Soars

While generative AI will make many things easier, it will also make many things messier, so more value will be placed on NI (Natural Intelligence) filters. See the full prediction.

4) Marketing Bling Takes on New Forms

As GenAI makes production cheaper and faster, mediocrity will grow. Standing out will require more effort. See the full prediction.

5) The New World-WILD Web Takes Off

AI will accelerate the decentralization of the Internet, putting power back into the hands of individuals. See the full prediction.

6) Reality is the New Unobtainium

In the social media space, perfection fatigue will reach its peak. This will leave room for sharing real experiences crafted by real hands in the real world. Interest in craft and process – not just output – will skyrocket. See the full prediction.

7) SEO Will Crumble

As brands like "Thai Restaurant Near Me" and "Best Burger Walkable" begin to franchise and fail, SEO will begin to die allowing for a renaissance in brand creativity. See the full prediction.

8) SURPRISE! Fun Destroys Boring in the Pursuit of Profits

With the help of both AI and an explosion in computing power, humankind will finally prove to businesskind that "fun" provides more ROI for brands than "boring," "safe" or "lead-gen." See the full prediction.

About Hahn

Hahn promotes and protects brands that provide the essentials of daily life. The agency traces its roots back to 1974 with the founding of Bonner, Inc., which later became TateAustin. Jeff Hahn acquired TateAustin in 2007. Company staff are located in San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth and Denver, Colorado. The home office is the historic Weaver Homestead at 5203 Brodie Lane in Austin. Learn more at Hahn.agency.

