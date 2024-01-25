HAI Group Announces Internal Promotions to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer Positions; Further Bolstering Executive Suite

These seasoned professionals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles, and their promotions underscore HAI Group's commitment to recognizing and cultivating talent from within the organization.

CHESHIRE, Conn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HAI Group, the nation's leading member-owned property-casualty insurance company for the affordable housing industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team with the promotion of Paul Lagonigro to Chief Financial Officer and Bernie Odoy to Chief Technology Officer.

These seasoned professionals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles, and their promotions underscore HAI Group's commitment to recognizing and cultivating talent from within the organization. Their proven leadership and fresh perspectives align seamlessly with HAI Group's commitment to excellence and strategic vision.

"We are proud to announce the well-deserved promotions of Paul Lagonigro to Chief Financial Officer and Bernie Odoy to Chief Technology Officer. Both individuals have shown unwavering dedication, exceptional skills, and a deep understanding of our company's values and goals," said Ed Malaspina, HAI Group's president and chief executive officer. "The expansion of our executive leadership team reflects our commitment to assembling a talented group of leaders who will drive HAI Group's success in the years to come."

As the company's chief financial officer, Lagonigro will be the financial steward of HAI Group, overseeing and optimizing the company's financial health. Ensuring strategic alignment with the overall business objectives, he will also be responsible for assessing and managing financial risks, identifying growth opportunities, and providing valuable insights to guide executive decision-making. In addition to financial management, Lagonigro will be appointed as company treasurer. Lagonigro joined HAI Group in 2017 and has served his tenure as the director of finance and assistant treasurer. Before that, he was an assistant vice president of retirement services at MassMutual Financial Group, where he focused on accounting and financial management. He also brings financial and insurance expertise from his time at Cigna, The Hartford, Aetna, and Travelers. Lagonigro earned his master's degree in business administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a bachelor's degree in management from Quinnipiac University.

"As I take on the role of Chief Financial Officer, I am deeply honored and grateful to be able to lead our financial strategy and contribute to the fiscal success of HAI Group," said Lagonigro. "HAI Group is an amazing organization with a unique culture and great people; we truly take pride in what we do. With a dedicated focus on excellence, I look forward to collaborating with the entire Finance team to leverage our collective strengths to deliver exceptional service and support to our customers."

In the newly created role of the Chief Technology Officer, Odoy will shape HAI Group's technology roadmap, identifying emerging trends, and harnessing new technologies to enhance product offerings and operational efficiency. With a focus on innovation, he will play a pivotal role in driving technological advancements, while overseeing the development and implementation of cutting-edge solutions that align with the company's strategic objectives. Odoy joined HAI Group in 2016 as the lead application developer and most recently served as the director of information technology. He brings both information technology and insurance experience from his tenures at The Hartford, Microsoft, and GE, among others. Odoy earned his master's degree in computer engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Connecticut where he completed a co-op education program with IBM.

"As I step into this new role, I look forward to continuing to lead the company through our technology transformation. By building a robust technology platform, we empower ourselves to harness the full potential of our data, ensuring a seamless and responsive approach to meeting our customers' insurance needs," said Odoy. "HAI Group's recent investments in systems and technology exemplifies our unwavering dedication to the public and affordable housing industry. This new chapter is an exciting opportunity for me and the entire Information Technology team to contribute to our collective success and further support our mission."

About HAI Group

HAI Group is the nation's leading property-casualty insurance company founded by and dedicated to affordable housing. While we are recognized as a pioneer of affordable housing insurance programs, insurance is not our only strength. For 30+ years, we've delivered tailor-made solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and move housing strategies forward. Headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, HAI Group was recognized as a Top Workplace in 2020, 2021, and 2022 by Hearst Connecticut Media Group Learn more about HAI Group at www.haigroup.com.

