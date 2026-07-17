Hail No You Won't: Tamko's New Roofing Shingles Fight Back

Hailstorms are becoming more frequent and more costly to recover from in Northern Colorado. In response, Tamko Building Products has created a roofing shingle that's more resistant to hail than any other, and Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, can install them for you.

GREELEY, Colo., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hailstorms are becoming more prevalent in Northern Colorado. University of Colorado Boulder says hail events are becoming more frequent in towns across Boulder County - the hail capital of North America. Climate change could make hailstorms worse in Northern Colorado, according to Denver 7 News.

In response to the growing threat of severe hailstorms, Tamko Building Products has engineered what they call the residential roofing industry's first and only asphalt roofing shingle system backed by a hail warranty - their HailGuard asphalt roofing shingles.

Tamko Building Products LLC is known for their innovation. In 2021, they introduced their Stormfighter IR shingles featuring an unheard-of installation temperature of 25º and the industry's highest wind warranty of 160 mph. This year, Tamko breaks another industry standard with their brand new HailGuard roofing shingles. In addition to offering a 160mph wind warranty and the ability to be installed at temperatures below freezing, these asphalt roofing shingles have been tested to exceed Class 4 impact rating standards.

If you live in a part of Northern Colorado that's prone to hailstorms, consider Tamko's new HailGuard asphalt roofing shingles. If you need a professional roofing company in Northern Colorado to install your new Tamko HailGuard shingle roof, contact Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, for a free consultation and estimate. A Tamko MasterCraft Pro Certified Contractor, all new roof installations are covered by their 5-year workmanship guarantee.

Media Contact

Doug Kerstetter, Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, 1 (970) 395-0406, [email protected], https://bobbehrendsroofing.com

SOURCE Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC