Hair Genetics Surpasses 100,000 Root Cover Up Sales Milestone as Demand for At-Home Grey Hair Solutions Grows Across the UK

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a market increasingly dominated by convenience, personalisation, and confidence-led self-care, Wolverhampton-based Hair Genetics has announced a major commercial milestone with the sale of over 100,000 units of its flagship Root Cover Up product. The company, known for its innovative approach to grey and thinning hair solutions, has quietly become a go-to brand for individuals seeking instant, salon-free results that restore confidence and control over their appearance.

With a growing number of people avoiding regular salon appointments due to time, cost, or accessibility constraints, Hair Genetics has positioned itself at the intersection of personal empowerment and cosmetic innovation—offering high-performance hair touch-up products that deliver visible results in under 60 seconds.

Grey Hair Is No Longer a Cosmetic Afterthought

For millions of individuals in the UK, grey roots and thinning patches aren't just aesthetic concerns—they're daily reminders of ageing, stress, or hormonal changes. Yet the beauty industry has long prioritised full-colour treatments and salon-dependent solutions, leaving a gap in the market for quick, targeted fixes that don't require professional intervention.

Hair Genetics identified this gap early and developed a Root Cover Up formula designed to bridge the confidence gap between salon visits. As the product gained traction, users began sharing testimonials about how the lightweight, buildable formula helped them feel more polished and self-assured—whether heading into a meeting, attending a social event, or simply looking in the mirror.

"People aren't just covering roots—they're reclaiming their identity," says the company's Head of Brand. "Our customers tell us that a quick touch-up in the morning changes how they carry themselves all day. That's not vanity—that's power."

A Three-Part Framework for At-Home Confidence Without Compromise

Hair Genetics' success is underpinned by a clear, repeatable method that has resonated with users of all ages. The company attributes its 100,000-unit milestone to a

three-part customer success framework:

Precision Application Technology – The Root Cover Up product features a dual-ended design with a precision double-ended brush applicator, allowing users to target specific areas like partings, hairlines, and temples with ease. No mess, no overspray, and no learning curve.

Shade Matching Confidence – With a curated range of natural-looking tones that blend seamlessly with most hair colours, Hair Genetics reduces the guesswork and anxiety often associated with at-home touch-up products. The pigments are buildable and adaptable—offering subtle enhancement for thinning areas and full coverage for greys.

Non-Transfer, Weather-Resistant Wear – Engineered for real-world conditions, the formula withstands humidity, light rain, and daily movement without flaking, smudging, or staining clothing. It stays put until the next shampoo—providing peace of mind for users on the go.

A Sign of the Times: Data Behind the Shift to At-Home Hair Solutions

The rise of at-home beauty solutions has accelerated over the past three years, with the global hair colour market projected to reach £35.2 billion by 2027, according to Euromonitor. Within the UK, over 60% of adults aged 35–65 report using some form of root cover-up between salon appointments, while Google Trends shows a 78% increase in searches for "grey hair touch-up at home" since 2022.

Hair Genetics' internal data reveals that the majority of new customers are first-time users of root coverage products—suggesting a broader behavioural shift toward autonomy in personal grooming. Repeat purchase rates are also high, with over 40% of customers reordering within 90 days, indicating strong product satisfaction and brand loyalty.

"Confidence Doesn't Need a Booking"

Hair Genetics believes that the emotional impact of quick-fix beauty solutions is often underestimated in industry analysis. While the product may be cosmetic in function, its effect is deeply personal.

"Confidence doesn't need a booking," says the company's formulation lead. "It doesn't need a two-hour salon slot or a £100 bill. It needs five minutes and the right tools. That's the promise behind every unit we've sold."

As Hair Genetics celebrates this sales milestone, it continues to invest in product development and shade range expansion. The company is also exploring partnerships with major retailers and digital health platforms to make its confidence-boosting solutions even more accessible across the UK.

About Hair Genetics

Hair Genetics is a Wolverhampton-based haircare brand specialising in root touch-up and thinning hair solutions. Founded with a mission to make professional-quality results achievable at home, the company has earned a loyal following for its Root Cover Up product—an easy-to-use, transfer-resistant formula designed for real people living real lives. With over 100,000 units sold, Hair Genetics is redefining how the UK approaches grey coverage and everyday hair confidence.

