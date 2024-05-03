Hair Restoration Expert Unique Hair Concepts Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"In 2014, Flora launched Unique Hair Concepts, a hair replacement center specializing in non-surgical hair replacement, scalp therapy, and hair loss prevention treatments." Post this

In 2014, Flora launched Unique Hair Concepts, a hair replacement center specializing in non-surgical hair replacement, scalp therapy, and hair loss prevention treatments. Flora is one of the few practitioners in the United States trained to offer the groundbreaking CRLAB (formerly known as Cesare Ragazzi Laboratories) CNC 3D printed hair and scalp prosthesis technology for men, women, and children. Flora fell in love with this advanced high-tech hair and scalp prosthesis and she served as the CRLAB U.S. Director for 4.5 years. During her time as the U.S. Director for CRLAB, Flora traveled throughout the United States and Canada training other hair loss centers on this cutting-edge technology.

Flora's modern, private, and exclusive center provides non-surgical hair restoration solutions at an unprecedented level. Flora and her team genuinely love offering clients the individualized attention, complete privacy, and custom-tailored solutions for hair loss that they need.

Learn more about Unique Hair Concepts by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/unique-hair-concepts/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living