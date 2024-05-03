Hair Restoration Expert Unique Hair Concepts Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Unique Hair Concepts joins Haute Beauty Network as a hair restoration expert representing the New York, NY market.
NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flora Fuentes, founder and president of Unique Hair Concepts in Ardsley, New York (Westchester County) is passionate about helping adults and children who are experiencing hair loss and thinning hair. Flora loves meeting with clients one-on-one to help them find the right non-surgical hair loss solution for their needs.
For over 20 years, Flora led a renowned hair restoration organization in midtown Manhattan. During those two decades, she worked alongside prominent plastic surgeons, non-surgical hair replacement artists, and hair transplant doctors while developing her artistry for designing a natural hairline along with all aspects of hair replacement. Being immersed in an environment that involved non-surgical and surgical hair restoration also allowed Flora to learn more about treatments based on trichology, the study of hair and scalp health.
In 2014, Flora launched Unique Hair Concepts, a hair replacement center specializing in non-surgical hair replacement, scalp therapy, and hair loss prevention treatments. Flora is one of the few practitioners in the United States trained to offer the groundbreaking CRLAB (formerly known as Cesare Ragazzi Laboratories) CNC 3D printed hair and scalp prosthesis technology for men, women, and children. Flora fell in love with this advanced high-tech hair and scalp prosthesis and she served as the CRLAB U.S. Director for 4.5 years. During her time as the U.S. Director for CRLAB, Flora traveled throughout the United States and Canada training other hair loss centers on this cutting-edge technology.
Flora's modern, private, and exclusive center provides non-surgical hair restoration solutions at an unprecedented level. Flora and her team genuinely love offering clients the individualized attention, complete privacy, and custom-tailored solutions for hair loss that they need.
